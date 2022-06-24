Selma Blair is Helping Create Makeup for All — Including those with Mobility Issues — for GUIDE Beauty

The actress and activist has joined GUIDE Beauty as its Chief Creative Officer after using its products to apply "a stretch of eyeliner for the first time in many moons"

Selma Blair is getting into the beauty biz!

The actress and activist, 49, recently announced that she has joined GUIDE Beauty as Chief Creative Officer.

The position is a natural fit for Blair, an activist for MS awareness, inclusion and the disabled community since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2018, because GUIDE Beauty's entire product line is designed to be easy to use for all makeup wearers, no matter their skill levels or dexterity.

Blair has been vocal about how her MS affects her mobility from time to time and tells PEOPLE that she was a fan of GUIDE's products and founder Terri Bryant before becoming part of the company.



"When I first held the GUIDE Wand in my hand, I was able to easily place it, effortlessly balance it and applied my first stretch of eyeliner in many moons," she says. "It was a catalyst to further opening my curiosity on beauty and ease and mood."

Selma Blair GUIDE beauty Credit: courtesy guide beauty

Company founder Terri Bryant has an extensive background in beauty; she is a celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator who, after being diagnosed with Parkinson's and losing some dexterity in her hands, was inspired to create the company and a line of easy to use, accessible products that incorporate Universal Design (i.e. the brand's proprietary and unique tools that actually guide your hand).

Bryant tells PEOPLE that her connection with Blair was "instant" and that their collaboration so far has been a joy.

"We had an instant connection when we met," says Bryant. "Our love of creating, expression and community created a synergy that we want to share with the world."



She continues: "As we were designing the Shadow Palette and as we continue to dream up new products it feels more like playing with makeup than traditional product development. We want everyone to have that feeling. Not only do we have fun together, we want to share our larger purpose of people feeling and being considered in the cosmetics and beauty space."

Selma Blair GUIDE beauty Credit: Raul Romo

The Mean Baby author says she considers Bryant to be like another family member.

"She's like she is a sister or cousin! Our balance can get a bit tipsy, so we laugh and steady each other, falling into laughter, needing to look in the mirror to check out makeup after," says Blair. "I missed having a friend like that. That is the feeling behind the whole impetus of the line and we are enjoying the response. Also, I like her cocktail ring game!"

In addition to her enthusiasm for the GUIDE Wand, Blair recommends the Brow Moment.

"I love my eyebrows and it's the best brow application for me," she says.

Selma Blair GUIDE beauty Credit: courtesy guide beauty