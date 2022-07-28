Selena Gomez Dropped Her Simple Morning Routine for Summer, and Her Go-To Detangler Costs Just $12
After debuting bangs earlier this summer, Selena Gomez just shared the casual way she styles her new look in a TikTok video.
The fresh-faced star revealed the simple morning beauty and hair routine she does before putting on makeup — which included some pretty affordable products.
To get ready for the day, Gomez first applies an undisclosed gold eye mask while her hair dries in a bath towel.
The Only Murders in the Building star then slathers on face moisturizer and gives her hair a spritz of the popular Unite Hair 7 Seconds Detangler, which Amazon shoppers have called a "miracle worker" in reviews for how well it breaks down their knots.
The nourishing detangler's secret weapon is hydrolyzed rice protein, which contains amino acids that help repair damaged bonds and strengthen your hair while adding shine, moisture, and volume.
Shoppers with "dry, damaged hair" say it really works, too. "Tangles just fallaway," one reviewer said.
"This is the absolute best detangler for very fine hair," added another person.
And someone else said it's a "must-have" for summer. "Spraying this on my hair after a day in the ocean full of salt water I can finally, quickly and easily comb through and condition my hair back to normal," they said, adding that it doesn't feel "greasy" or heavy when it dries.
After giving her hair a good brush, Gomez rubs in the Unite Hair Smooth & Shine cream as she pulls her hair into a tight bun. The cream features nourishing argan oil, crushed pearl, and Hawaiian white honey to smooth flyaways and add shine to damaged strands.
Just like with her hair, the actress also ensures her skin stays hydrated and plump with Sol de Janiero's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which Gomez has been into this summer.
With over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the award-winning cream helps restore moisture to dry skin with ingredients like coconut oil and Cupuaçu butter. Gomez told Vogue UK in January that she uses the moisturizer when her "skin is peeling" from sun exposure — something most of us experience in the summertime.
To wrap up her simple morning routine, the Rare Beauty founder applies the With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in a soft, clear-ish color before fixing up her brows. The lightweight, creamy formula is free of parabens and has a glossy finish.
To follow Gomez's simple beauty and hair routine that takes just minutes, shop her go-to products below.
Buy It! Sol de Janiero's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $48; amazon.com
Buy It! With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Honor, $16; sephora.com
