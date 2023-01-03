The Skincare Products Selena Gomez Uses Before Applying a Full Face of Makeup Start at Under $10

With celebrities having the best beauty treatments at their fingertips, it certainly catches our attention when they use products that are actually budget-friendly. And when they have flawless-looking skin, too? Well, we're all ears.

In a recent TikTok shared with her 41.5 million followers, Selena Gomez divulged the three skincare products she uses before applying a full face of Rare Beauty. And to our surprise, none of them had three-digit price tags — in fact, one of them, which has over 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, is on sale for under $10 right now.

The first product she used was an incredibly affordable castor oil that she applied on her brows, presumably to help with growth. Using a spoolie, she brushed it through each brow, which looked exceptionally long and fluffy.

Out of all the castor oils out there, we have to assume that there's something special about this one — maybe she noticed the hundreds of praise-filled reviews? For example, one shopper, who had experienced significant hair loss, said that after using the oil daily on their eyebrows for six months, their hair is now "returning to normal." They also said that their stylist even noticed "a big difference" in their hair health and thickness.

Amazon

Buy It! Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Gomez then used her toner of choice, which is Paula's Choice Advanced Replenishing Anti-Aging Toner. Safe for all skin types, the toner is made with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and evening primrose oil, which help to soften and nourish skin, as well as smooth out lines and wrinkles. It has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers rave about how it keeps their skin "moisturized and feeling healthy."

"This is my all time favorite moisturizing toner," one wrote. "I have very dehydrated skin and this is the only brand / toner that does anything for me."

Amazon

Buy It! Paula's Choice-Resist Advanced Replenishing Anti-Aging Toner, $26; amazon.com

Gomez finished the skincare portion of the video with Tatcha's The Dewy Serum. Made with Hadasei-3 lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, the serum actively plumps and hydrates the skin. According to shoppers, it has a pleasant green tea scent and a smooth texture that we imagine makes a great base for applying makeup. This serum isn't quite as affordable as the castor oil, but several reviewers claim that the results are worth the extra spend.

One 70-year-old shopper wrote that this serum "exceeds many other high end brands" they've tried, while another shopper said that the serum is a "perfect companion when you feel you need a little extra infusion to your complexion" and that it leaves the skin with a "dewy, healthy, plumped look and feeling."

Amazon

Buy It! Tatcha The Dewy Serum, $89; tatcha.com

If Selena's glowing skin and fluffy eyebrows weren't proof enough that these products are worth the investment, the glowing shopper reviews certainly solidify it. You can find the castor oil, toner, and serum on Amazon and Tatcha.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.