Selena Gomez Posted a TikTok in a Towel Using the Firming Cream with More Than 20,000 Perfect Ratings
The queen of TikTok, aka Selena Gomez, is shaking things up.
Lately, the Only Murders in the Building actress has strayed from her typical humorous voiceover videos by giving her 40.7 million followers a more personal peek into her life instead. Last week, Gomez, 29, shared her "everyday makeup" routine, and most recently, she revealed her nighttime skincare regimen while wearing nothing but a towel.
The Rare Beauty founder's nine-step process featured a variety of moisturizers, sprays, and eye masks, but the last step is what really caught our eye. To wrap things up before letting her hair down and heading to bed, Gomez lathered the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream on her chest and legs.
The award-winning cream works to smooth and tighten your skin, all while providing deep hydration thanks to ingredients like Cupuaçu butter and coconut oil. The "Let Somebody Go" singer is far from the only fan of this skin-softening cream — more than 20,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating and they rave about how "luxurious" it feels, deeming it "hands down the best" moisturizer out there.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $48, soldejaneiro.com
This isn't the first time Gomez has proclaimed her love of the Bum Bum Cream — in January, she told Vogue UK that she uses the moisturizer when her "skin is peeling" from sun exposure, which we'll all likely experience at some point this summer.
Reviewers rave about its "heavenly" scent — a mixture of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel — claiming that they often get asked what perfume they're wearing when they use it. One compared its fragrance to "a Caribbean breeze," and another said the cream "lifts [their] spirits any time [they] use it."
Sol de Janeiro is also behind the body oil responsible for Hilary Duff's head-to-toe glow in her nude Women's Health cover, so you can trust the A-lister-approved brand.
Keep your skin looking hydrated, healthy, and smelling delicious this summer by snagging the celeb- and shopper-loved Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream for yourself.