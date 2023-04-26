Selena Gomez Uses This Viral Moisturizing Cream That Makes My Dry Skin Feel as Smooth as Velvet

Anyone who knows me knows I love Selena Gomez. So when I joined TikTok a few months ago to follow beauty trends and saw the Rare Beauty founder using a certain viral moisturizer, I knew I needed to try it. The product in question is Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

The product hashtag has amassed more than 17.7 million views on the platform, with plenty of users touting it for its warm, tropical fragrance and ability to firm and tighten the skin. In the video of her morning routine, Gomez applied the luxury cream to her chest and legs after using a leave-in detangler and styling cream from Unite.

After seeing her glowing skin and reading many rave customer reviews, I immediately bought the body cream — and I'm never buying anything else.

The Bum Bum cream is infused with a blend of Amazonian fruit, coconut oil, and cupuaçu butter, which relies on the fatty acids of butter to lock in moisture. It's also formulated with guaraná, a key ingredient with five times more caffeine than coffee, that boosts microcirculation to tighten and smooth the skin. Its scent features notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel that will make you feel like you're on vacation without packing a bag.

The first time I used the Bum Bum cream was after a shower — I put a small amount on my arms and legs, and it melted into my skin, leaving a dewy, velvety finish, which I love since a ton of drugstore brands don't give me the same results. Since I'm dark skinned, my skin shines after using this product and leaves me feeling perfectly moisturized without any residue for hours on end.

While I usually have to apply several coats of lotion and lather it on my dry skin, I didn't have to with this cream. I've been applying it after every shower for four months and have noticed that my stretch marks are slightly fading away and my skin feels more taut.

I'll be honest, I've never followed TikTok trends, but I'm always down to try something my favorite singer uses. Ever since I saw the results from Gomez, I'm so glad I tried it, because I've got a new bathroom staple that's a game changer for my dry skin.

The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream is available on the brand's website and on Amazon in various sizes. You can get the smallest tub for as little as $10 and the largest for $48, and trust me, you're going to want a big one. It lasted me up to three weeks before I needed more — and after personally seeing the results and getting the stamp of approval from Gomez (and now, myself), I will be restocking until further notice.

