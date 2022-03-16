Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist Revealed the Secret to Her Critics Choice Awards Glow
Selena Gomez always looks flawless whenever she hits the red carpet, and this weekend's Critics Choice Awards was no exception.
The star turned heads in a striking red Louis Vuitton gown at the awards show, where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building. While her sleek updo and elegant designer dress completely took our breath away, it was her flawless makeup and lit-from-within glow that truly made us do a double take.
Luckily for all of us, her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, dished on the exact skincare prep he used in a recent Instagram post, and we've got the deets.
Vanngo shared with his 2.9 million followers that he used all Ole Henriksen products on the multi-hyphenate, detailing the step-by-step breakdown of her skincare routine for the glamorous occasion. For a little background, Ole Henriksen is a potent skincare line loved by several celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens, who both popped into the Los Angeles spa location for treatments within the past year. Now that we know Gomez is a fan of this line, too, it's safe to say that these products really work.
For the Critics Choice Awards, the industry pro first applied the Banana Bright Eye Crème with his ring finger to her entire eye area, then added three pumps of the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum to boost and brighten her complexion, using his fingers to gently press the serum in for maximum absorption. After that, he smoothed on the newly launched Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer to seal in all of this luscious, layered hydration.
Finally, he finished her skin prep with a thin layer of the Banana Bright Face Primer — the real star of the show, if you ask us— to instantly brighten, improve, and extend the life of the Rare Beauty makeup application (yes, her own smash-hit beauty line) that followed this step. It can be mixed in with foundation or worn all on its own to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This secret-weapon product also blurs imperfections and hydrates like a dream.
Shop the exact skincare products used on Gomez below and get your glow on this spring!
