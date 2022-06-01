Selena Gomez Uses These 'Super Affordable' Skincare Products, and They Start at Just $8
Selena Gomez is continuing to showcase her life on TikTok.
In a video she posted over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building actor revealed her drugstore beauty haul to her 41 million followers. "All the products found at CVS I've used all week," she wrote alongside a video highlighting five "super affordable" items she's a fan of — and they're as little as $8.
First, Gomez applied a thin layer of the Urban Hydration Gel Facial Mask onto her face. Formulated with aloe vera, castor oil, and glycerin, the lightweight mask removes oil and impurities, leaving skin moisturized and supple. Plus, it helps reduce acne and fade dark spots. Once the mask had time to set, she wiped it off with a pink washcloth.
Buy It! Urban Hydration Aloe Vera Gel Facial Mask, $9.99; cvs.com
The Rare Beauty founder also said Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Cleansing Gel simply "works." Similar to the aloe vera mask, the cleanser gently strips your skin of makeup and dirt. It has hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin, too, and it's non-comedogenic so it won't clog your pores.
Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, $7.99–$11.49; amazon.com and neutrogena.com
Another product Gomez used to prep her skin? The Pureté Thermale Toner from Vichy. One of its main ingredients is volcanic water, which contains 15 minerals that protect your skin from irritating environmental factors including pollution and bacteria. Reviewers say the toner is an "integral" part of their skincare routine since it leaves their skin "fresh, soft, and [hydrated]." And they love that it doesn't "sting" or leave their skin feeling "dry."
Buy It! Vichy Pureté Thermale Toner, $18; vichyusa.com
Once her face was thoroughly washed, Gomez tapped an anti-aging cream underneath her eyes. The Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift eye cream depuffs and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles thanks to peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a vegan collagen alternative. It comes in recycled packaging and can be used both in the morning and before you go to sleep.
Buy It! Caudalie's Resveratrol-Lift Eye Firming Gel Cream, $50.15; skinstore.com
She finished her video by applying a few drops of Neutrogena's Bright Boost Illuminating Serum over her face and neck. Gomez isn't the only fan of the resurfacing serum, though: Hundreds of CVS shoppers also gave it a five-star rating, with some noting that it helped fade dark spots a few weeks after they added it to their routine. "I was new to serums when I started using this and I didn't have a lot of money to spend on skin products," one reviewer wrote. "I tried it and now I can't imagine life without it! I love the way it makes my face feel and it really does brighten my skin."
Buy It! Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum, $23.99–$26.99; cvs.com and neutrogena.com
Keep your skin looking hydrated, healthy, and plump by snagging these affordable celeb-approved drugstore products for yourself.
