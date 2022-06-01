Selena Gomez Uses These 'Super Affordable' Skincare Products, and They Start at Just $8

She finished her video by applying a few drops of Neutrogena's Bright Boost Illuminating Serum over her face and neck. Gomez isn't the only fan of the resurfacing serum, though: Hundreds of CVS shoppers also gave it a five-star rating, with some noting that it helped fade dark spots a few weeks after they added it to their routine. "I was new to serums when I started using this and I didn't have a lot of money to spend on skin products," one reviewer wrote. "I tried it and now I can't imagine life without it! I love the way it makes my face feel and it really does brighten my skin."