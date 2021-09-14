Selena Gomez Just Revealed the $4 Eye Mask She Uses to Decrease Puffiness — and It's Available at Sephora

The Only Murders in the Building actress filmed her nighttime makeup look, which started by lighting candles, rubbing essential oil onto her wrists, and applying these cucumber eye masks to her face to decrease puffiness. The single-use masks are made from clean ingredients including watermelon and cucumber extract. They are also free from ingredients that can be harmful to you and the environment, like oxybenzone, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, and more. Best of all, the eye patches are vegan and come in recyclable packaging to help cut down on the product's single-use materials.