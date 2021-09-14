Selena Gomez Just Revealed the $4 Eye Mask She Uses to Decrease Puffiness — and It's Available at Sephora
Months spent social distancing and working from home have caused people to embrace self-care: Meditating, taking walks, and investing in a skincare routine can all help boost your mood. In fact, a recent study showed that more than half of the people surveyed planned to practice more self-care in 2021. Selena Gomez, who has been open about her mental health journey over the years, has also been a longtime fan of doing just that. She recently shared a few self-care tips during Vogue's Beauty Secret series, and said that being "in a good headspace" is an important part of her routine.
The Only Murders in the Building actress filmed her nighttime makeup look, which started by lighting candles, rubbing essential oil onto her wrists, and applying these cucumber eye masks to her face to decrease puffiness. The single-use masks are made from clean ingredients including watermelon and cucumber extract. They are also free from ingredients that can be harmful to you and the environment, like oxybenzone, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, and more. Best of all, the eye patches are vegan and come in recyclable packaging to help cut down on the product's single-use materials.
Buy It! Sephora Cucumber Eye Mask, $3.50; sephora.com
Selena says that she likes to start with a clean canvas before applying her makeup, so she applies Tatcha's Dewy Serum while the eye pads set for five minutes. The serum uses hyaluronic acid and squalane to moisturize and plump skin. After both products have set in, the "999" singer is left with a smooth base — perfect for achieving her signature cat eye and dewy glow.
Naturally, Gomez isn't the only fan of Sephora's cucumber eye masks. Over 100 reviewers gave these masks a perfect rating, saying that they "help with dark circles" and make their skin feel softer. "I love prepping my skin with this before makeup to help keep my creasing under the eyes at bay," one shopper wrote.
"I have very dry skin/dermatitis and have to be really careful of what products I use," another added. "After trying this mask, my eye area felt refreshed and it didn't upset my skin. I've actually bought many of these because they work for my picky skin. And, of course, you can't beat the low price!"
With Selena's stamp of approval and tons of rave reviews, these $4 soothing eye masks are sure to make a great addition to your self-care routine. Pick a set up at Sephora today.