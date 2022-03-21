Select Jergens Moisturizers Recalled Due to Potential Bacteria Contamination

The 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer are included in the recall, the FDA announced on Monday

Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of select bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to possible bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Select 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of the popular moisturizer may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that poses minimal health risk to healthy people but can cause infections in people who have weakened immune systems, the announcement stated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to FDA, bottles manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 could be impacted.

The company is asking customers to check their bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer to see if they are part of the voluntary recall.

"Kao USA cares about our consumers' safety, and we're committed to manufacturing products that not only meet, but exceed, the highest industry standards," Kao USA President Karen Frank said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The company says it is proactively notifying consumers, removing it from warehouses, and working with retailers to ensure it is removed from store shelves.

"We will inform regulatory authorities, and further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing," the statement continued. "This remains our top priority, and we will continue to work with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz. size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881 and ZU712881.

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz. size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU722741ZU722781, ZU732791ZU732811, ZU722771ZU732781, ZU732801ZU73282, ZU732801, ZU722771, ZU732791 and ZU722741.

Customers who purchased a recalled product should contact Kao USA's Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon 1-800-742-8798 and will receive a plastic bag to return the product.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program or Kao USA's Consumer Care Center.