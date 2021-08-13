Here's How to Use Amazon's Best-Selling Derma Roller, According to Dermatologists
Dealing with multiple skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring, and large pores can be frustrating and expensive to deal with, since there are few (if any) products out there that can actually tackle them all. Many have turned to microneedling, an in-office treatment that is effective but can cost thousands, especially since multiple treatments are needed to see real results. Thankfully, there's an at-home alternative that's affordable and has a track record for working.
It's called derma rolling, and the best-selling derma rolling device on Amazon — the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller — is currently on sale for just over $11. Derma rolling, for anyone not familiar, is the practice of gently pressing a device that's covered in teeny microneedles (the Sdara roller's 540 microneedles are 0.25-millimeters long and made of titanium) across the skin to help with all of those concerns we mentioned. It creates tiny punctures in the outermost layer of the skin to stimulate the production of collagen, a protein that makes skin strong, firm, supple, and elastic. And when it comes to this particular roller, the professionals give it two thumbs up. Plus, right now, it's discounted through Sunday.
"I like this device," Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, tells PEOPLE. "It's a classic dermaroller."
Dr. Nazarian says that the best way to use this roller is "on recently cleaned, dry skin. Make sure that the device itself is also recently cleaned with alcohol, and then go either in an up-and-down or side-to-side motion; you can alternate between the two." Nazarian adds that about four passes over the entire area is plenty and that you should "apply very gentle, even pressure, trying not to break skin or puncture the surface."
The amount of pressure you use is the most important thing to keep in mind while derma rolling, and you'll know you're using too much if your skin is reacting to it. It's OK if your face is a little pink — that's to be expected — but it shouldn't be red or super irritated, and you definitely shouldn't draw blood.
"Skin should look a little bit pink after use with no signs of breaking the skin or pinpoint bleeding," Nazarian says. "Derma rolling is something you can do one or two times a week to determine your own skin's tolerability."
The steps you take to soothe and nourish your skin after rolling are just as important. Take a look at your skincare products and make sure that you don't use anything that says it's used to treat acne, or anything you know is even a little harsh on your face. Instead, reach for hydration and vitamin C.
"Use non-irritating products immediately following use, such as hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, or other products that are meant to hydrate and improve skin," Nazarian says. "I would not recommend using ingredients that are more irritating and drying initially, such as those with glycolic acid, retinoids, or any acne medication."
Since using a derma roller does pierce the very top layer of your skin, it opens it up (ever so slightly) and makes it better at absorbing your skincare products, according to Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist and, Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
"This roller allows for your skincare to get absorbed much more efficiently and helps firm and smoothen skin," adds Jaliman. "After using your dermal roller, you should always use a chemical-free sunscreen if you're out in the sun."
Derma rollers are undoubtedly good for your skin, but plenty of attention and care needs to be given when using one. Both dermatologists stressed that the device has to be clean (as does your face), and that while you might start to see results quickly, anyone new to derma rolling needs to use it sparingly to give their skin time to get used to it. "There is a lot of room for user error with these devices, like if you apply too much pressure," Nazarian says. "Using too often can lead to irritation, inflammation, infection, or scarring, too, so be gentle and use infrequently when first adding into your skincare routine."
"You have to sanitize the derma roller before every use to limit the risk of infection," Jaliman adds.
But now that you know how to wield one, our derms agree that the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller is a great option for first-timers and seasoned veterans alike, and that there are plenty of benefits to using one at home.
"This derma roller may reduce scars and acne marks, and it will improve the texture of your skin with daily use," Jaliman says, noting that you have to work your way up to daily use. "It may also decrease the appearance of stretch marks on the body, and, on the scalp, it could be used to promote new hair growth and may thicken hair, too. Plus, this derma roller is at a good price point compared to in-office treatments."
