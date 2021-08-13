Here's How to Use Amazon's Best-Selling Derma Roller, According to Dermatologists

Derma rollers are undoubtedly good for your skin, but plenty of attention and care needs to be given when using one. Both dermatologists stressed that the device has to be clean (as does your face), and that while you might start to see results quickly, anyone new to derma rolling needs to use it sparingly to give their skin time to get used to it. "There is a lot of room for user error with these devices, like if you apply too much pressure," Nazarian says. "Using too often can lead to irritation, inflammation, infection, or scarring, too, so be gentle and use infrequently when first adding into your skincare routine."