Sephora Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Eye Cream 'Works Wonders' Brightening and Tightening Skin

One of the most frustrating things about being a grown-up with a grown-up face is that, no matter how much sleep we get, under-eye bags seem like a perennial feature, as if symbolically representing adulthood as a permanent state of fatigue. Because no one actually wants to look tired 24/7, a lot of us invest in eye creams, serums, tools, and whatever else skincare experts recommend for combating puffiness, dark circles, and the absence of that bright-eyed-and-bushy-tailed twinkle of our 20s. As with a lot of in-demand skincare products of 2020, Saturday Skin’s Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado comes to us from the K-beauty vault of anti-aging and skin-perfecting formulas, and the stellar reviews will have your interest as piqued as you want your eyes to look.

The anti-aging eye cream has nearly 35,000 loves on the retailer’s site from Beauty Insiders, and five-star reviewers are calling it a “must buy.” Shoppers love the antioxidant-laden product for its ability to brighten, tighten, plump, and hydrate the under-eye area. The eye cream is so popular that Saturday Skin actually just released a mini size on Sephora for the first time on May 26, but it’s already sold out.

Sephora

Buy It! Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado, $46; sephora.com

“I have tried so many eye creams! Drugstore and high end, I always read reviews to help me decide on my next choice. I was very hesitant with this eye cream, but it’s my all-time favorite now,” one shopper, who gave the cream a perfect rating, said. “I kept getting really bad creasing under my eyes and this fixed it completely!”

The ingredients behind Saturday Skin’s best-selling formula are peptides, date seed extract, hyaluronic acid, and avocado protein extracts, all of which trigger your skin’s anti-aging mechanisms in different ways to bring you a smoother, younger-looking complexion.

And if that sounds too good to be true, it gets even more too good. In addition to noting the “fantastic brightening effects” of this lightweight treatment, one shopper went on, “Almost instantly, it works to brighten my under eyes and tighten the skin. My mum loves it too and won’t stop stealing it!”

Because of the gel-like consistency of Saturday Skin’s Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream with Avocado, summer is an ideal time to add this fast-acting under-eye hero to your skincare routine. Shoppers find it “so cooling and refreshing” that one even reapplies the moisturizer throughout the day just to feel the cooling effect again. And even if you have sensitive skin or wear contact lenses, reviewers express relief that the K-beauty product is non-irritating. If you’re looking for a results-oriented and seasonally-apt skincare staple to refresh your weary-of-2020 eyes, shop Saturday Skin’s eye cream at Sephora now.