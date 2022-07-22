Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This $33 Serum to Smooth Fine Lines Around Tired Eyes
As our forever style and beauty inspiration, Carrie Bradshaw was undeniably over-the-top when it came to her glitz and glam. But when it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker's own beauty routine, the And Just like That… star keeps things extremely simple.
In a new interview with Glamour, Parker, 57, opened up her current skincare routine as she stepped forward as the face of RoC's Look Forward Project, a campaign that aims to spread awareness around how optimism can have a positive impact on aging.
"I'm pretty monogamous, and I have kind of been that way for most of my life," she told the outlet. "So I'm not a big dabbler. I'm not hugely brave and experiment and try things." But she does have a few tried and true skincare products that she's used for years, including an ice cold jade roller and a Roc Skincare moisturizer and serum.
Buy It! Roc Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer with SPF 30, $32.99; ulta.com
"I use this one every single day," she said of the Roc Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer with SPF 30. "I pack it all the time. I'll use it when I go to the theater and I'll mix my base in it."
The popular moisturizer features nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jasmine leaf extract to plump the skin and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines. It also has SPF 30, which is always a bonus when temperatures are record high.
At night, the actress applies the Roc Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules before she goes to sleep. "I use one of these packets, especially around my eyes," she said. "There's this 24-hour hydration that I absolutely love."
Buy It! Roc Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules, $32.99; ulta.com
The capsules also feature RoC's go-to line-smoothing ingredient — hyaluronic acid — as well as hydrating jojoba and coconut oils. You can slather the serum all over your face post-cleanse, or take a page from SJP's book and just use it around your eyes.
Shoppers say it really works, too. "I have been using these religiously for two months and I see a huge improvement in my skin. My skin is so much more supple and smooth," one reviewer said.
Buy It! Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Khaki, $32; ulta.com
Buy It! Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Tuxedo, $32; ulta.com
Who knew looking as fabulous as Parker could be so simple. Now, we're off to get ourselves a jade roller!
