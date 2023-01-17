Lifestyle Beauty The PEOPLE Tested-Winning Concealer That Sold Out Within a Week of Its Launch Is Back — and with 6 New Shades One shopper said the Hydrabeam concealer even gives them an “instant eye lift” By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Instagram: Saie / Pamela Jew Saie what? Saie's concealer range has just expanded. If you're often swatching three clashing concealers on the back of your hand like a paint palette to create the perfect color match, Saie is here to help, as the brand has six newly-released shades of its Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer. Even when it was first released, the now-internet-popular product made quite a splash. Within the first week of its launch, the concealer completely sold out at Sephora, according to the brand. It's also a PEOPLE Tested winner, and was named the best hydrating concealer for dark circles. Plus, it's been making its way through the TikTok beauty community. At the time of writing, the hashtag #hydrabeamconcealer has more than 203,000 views and the hashtag #hydrabeam has over 480,000 views on the app. And in a recent TikTok video, Hailey Bieber used the brand's Dew Blush in the shade Chilly for a sun-kissed, rosy look. The six new concealer shades are scattered throughout the collection and work with a variety of different undertones. The lightest shade in the range is now HB Half and is described as "very light with neutral undertones" while HB Ten is now the darkest shade offered and is "rich with golden undertones," per the brand. Other newbies include HB One + Half, HB Three + Half, HB Five + Half, and HB Seven + Half. Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB Half, $26; saiehello.com Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Most concealers won't win against a makeup wipe, as their luminous effects are only temporary and provide brightness only when wearing. Hydrabeam, though, is designed to provide longer-lasting effects, even past the point of makeup removal — so it's both skincare and makeup, per the brand. The product is packed with tons of standout ingredients, too, like squalane and glycerin that provide both hydration and a plumping effect. Plus, there are both tomato and licorice root extracts that work to brighten the under-eye area, elderberry fruit extract that helps smooth, and cucumber extract that helps soothe the skin, according to the brand. Saie products are also free of harsh and harmful ingredients — GMOs, parabens, sulfates, talc, etc. — and have environmentally friendly packaging that still looks pretty enough to be displayed on your bathroom counter. Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB One + Half, $26; saiehello.com Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation Aside from using the brightening and hydrating concealer to hide your lack of sleep, you can also dab it onto any blemish or buff it over any redness for a smoother, more even appearance. One shopper said "it makes my skin so glowy" and added that the concealer "feels so smooth and light!" Another five-star reviewer said they're a fan of the product because it creates "an instant eye lift" that "has staying power." Even if you're not exactly into full glam every day, a good concealer is always something that comes in handy. Check out more of the Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer's new shades below. Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB Three + Half, $26; saiehello.com Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB Five + Half, $26; saiehello.com Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB Seven + Half, $26; saiehello.com Saie Buy It! Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Creamy Under Eye Concealer in HB Ten, $26; saiehello.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers Deal Alert! 