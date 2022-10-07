Rumer Willis is all about looking good and feeling good.

The 34-year-old actress has been prioritizing self-care more than ever lately, and as it turns out, she shops most of her daily essentials — plus a few hard-to-find treasures — on Amazon.

"I actually love Amazon for everything in my life because I am that Home Edit organizer girl," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh, referencing the hit Netflix series starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin — two founders who have taken their home organization business to new heights with famous and real people alike.

"I like to have back stock of everything. I subscribe and save on kitchen essentials and don't think about it. I pretty much always have an Amazon delivery arriving — but I also use it for tracking down hard-to-find things, too," she said, sharing the time she relied on Amazon to source sentimental children's books like Bony Legs, which her father, Bruce Willis, used to read to her as a kid.

Now that she's all grown up, Willis has been posting about the softer side of her life on social media lately, including candid videos of her singing, being silly, and spreading positivity to her followers to remind them to love themselves exactly as they are. With the Prime Early Access Sale coming up next week on October 11-12, we caught up with Willis to get the scoop on everything she's filling her cart with these days.

Rumer Willis' Wellness Essentials on Amazon

First up: Nutrafol hair supplements. Willis is an official partner with the hair health brand that is focused on solving the underlying issues that contribute to hair loss, and the Sorority Row star recently shared that she's been taking its women's supplements daily. She opened up about her hair journey on Instagram, noting that stress and work had wreaked havoc on her signature curls over the years; but now, with the help of Nutrafol, she's committed to "let [her hair] grow out exactly as it had as a child."

"I have always had a hard time with my hair in general, but ever since I found Nutrafol, things have gotten a lot better. It's truly the first product that I liked and that I could actually see results. Ever since I got sober, I've been so picky about what I put in my body," she tells PEOPLE. "My curls are back, I don't have [balding] spots on my temples. My overall texture isn't breaking anymore."

Amazon

Buy It! Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement for Thicker, Stronger Hair, $88; amazon.com

Other standouts from the star's shopping list include a powerful blender, an essential oil diffuser, and a cooling headache hat, an innovative must-have that she reaches for to beat the heat and mitigate migraines at home.

"I make smoothies every morning, it's part of my routine. My sister Scout discovered the Beast Blender because it's really efficient to clean out. It's also incredibly strong, and there's less cleanup after I use it because I drink it right out of the container." As for her go-to concoction, Willis whips up a mix of frozen dragon fruit, frozen passion fruit, Agent Nateur collagen protein powder, and strawberries for a supercharged start to her day.

Amazon

Buy It! Beast Blender + Hydration System, $195; amazon.com

Another helpful hack she uses to fuel her body and stay hydrated is the LMNT Keto Electrolyte Powder Packets, which mixes with water and supports energy and endurance levels with zero sugars, artificial ingredients, or fillers.

"I'm not the best at always drinking enough water, and these packets really help me to stay on track. They're a bit salty, but I don't like overly sweet electrolytes — the mango chili and lemon habanero are my favorites," she tells PEOPLE.

Amazon

Buy It! LMNT Keto Electrolyte Powder Packets, $45; amazon.com

And finally, when Willis wants to unwind, she reaches for a few cozy comforts, like her super snuggly Barefoot Dreams blankets (which Kourtney Kardashian and Kate Hudson are both fans of, too).

"I'm completely addicted to these blankets, they are all over my house. I have a minimum of three on my bed at all times," she explains. "I'm a huge fan of slathering myself in shea butter and natural body oils after a shower and just lying in my bed and letting these blankets absorb everything. Hailey Bieber talks about being a glazed donut — which I am very into — except I like to glaze my entire body!"

Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket, $79.39; amazon.com

Shop more of Rumer Willis' Amazon wellness must-haves below.

Amazon

Buy It! TheraIce Rx Gel Ice Headache Migraine Relief Hat, $34.95 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kilostep Essential Oil Car Diffuser, $14.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aesop A Rose by Any Other Name Body Cleanser, $47 (orig. $107.25); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Young Living Thieves Household Cleaner, $31 (orig. $38); amazon.com

