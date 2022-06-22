Prices Just Dropped Sitewide at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Beauty Brand — Shop 7 Can't-Miss Best-Sellers
Celebrity skincare and makeup brands seem to be popping up everywhere these days. While it can be hard to discern one from the other, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has set her brand apart from the pack with its dedication to clean ingredients. And right now, nearly everything from Rose Inc is on sale.
For a limited time, Rose Inc's best-selling products, like its tinted serum that customers call "the best foundation money could buy," hydrating concealer, refillable lipsticks, and cheek tints are part of the sitewide sale at 25 percent off. There's no promo code needed to get this discount — just add the items you want to your cart and watch it appear at checkout. Plus, shipping is free on all U.S. orders.
Among everything that's on sale right now, there are seven popular picks you shouldn't overlook.
Shop Rose Inc's Sitewide Sale
- Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream, $40.50 (orig. $54)
- Satin Lip Color Rich Refillable Lipstick, $21 (orig. $28)
- Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner, $24 (orig. $32)
- Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color, $22.50 (orig. $30)
- Hydration Replenish Microencapsulated Moisturizer, $51 (orig. $68)
- Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, $36.75 (orig. $49)
Buy It! Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum $36.75 (orig. $49); roseinc.com
One shopper-loved item on sale now is the Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. Coming in 14 shades, the serum has a touch of color to it that blends nicely into a wide range of skin tones, providing light coverage. It's also an anti-aging hero, focusing on plumping, hydrating, and nourishing skin while smoothing fine lines with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and peptides.
In reviews, customers call it "magic in a pump" and say that it makes them feel like they're "younger-looking and glowing." Others love that it provides light, buildable coverage that seems to sink into skin without feeling heavy or cakey; instead, it feels "marvelous."
Buy It! Hydration Replenish Microencapsulated Moisturizer, $51 (orig. $68); roseinc.com
Another fan favorite, Rose Inc's popular moisturizer is a gel-like formula that uses tiny microbeads to deliver a "burst of intense hydration," per the brand. Unlike other gel-based moisturizers, this one is completely non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog up your pores. The moisturizer features squalane, niacinamide, lactic acid, vitamin C, and peptides to "completely soothe and moisturize" while evening complexion.
One reviewer wrote that the second the little beads of moisture break against their skin, "it feels fantastic." They added that they would recommend it to anyone, but especially those with "dry, maturing skin."
Shop these best-selling finds from Rose Inc and more while they're still in stock and on sale through Tuesday, June 28.
Buy It! Satin Lip Color Rich Refillable Lipstick, $21 (orig. $28); roseinc.com
Buy It! Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color, $22.50 (orig. $30); roseinc.com
- More Than 150 Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at This Little-Known Retailer — but Only for 48 More Hours
- 17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18
- Shoppers Promise This Indoor Bug Trap with 36,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Really Works,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Put Lots of Customer-Loved Clothing and Accessories on Sale Ahead of Prime Day for Up to 60% Off