Fall is here, and although you haven't had to bring out your winter coat just yet, your skin may already be drying up as the air continues to get cooler outside. Having a tried-and-true moisturizer can save your skin from winter dryness, and Amazon shoppers found a face cream they're deeming a "magic eraser" for wrinkles and fine lines.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Moisturizer has more than 8,900 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it really works. In fact, even Sarah Jessica Parker — who worked with the brand for its Look Forward Project earlier this summer — previously told Glamour that she uses RoC products in her own skincare routine.

And now you can get several of the brand's serums, moisturizers, and cleansers at a discount during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, which offers shoppers deals across skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrances until November 6.

If you've been on the market for a new moisturizer ahead of the cold weather, this popular cream is a top choice — and it's currently 33 percent off. It features nourishing ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin and eliminates fine lines for a smoother, more radiant complexion. Plus, one application of the cream provides hydration for up to 48 hours, according to the brand, allowing you to glow for days.

Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $19.97 (orig. $29.99)

The results are leaving shoppers shocked. "I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly I saw a difference," one five-star reviewer wrote. "My 69-year-old face feels and looks smoother, and my dark spots have noticeably faded."

"This is hands down the best moisturizer I have ever used," another person said. "It keeps my face hydrated and I wake up with a natural, beautiful glow."

Someone else appreciated that it's gentle on their face and neck. "My skin is sensitive and this cream does not irritate it," they said. "I've seen improvements in fine wrinkles and crepey neck skin."

Right now, you can get the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Moisturizer for just $20, saving you $10 off of the original price. Dozens of other RoC products are also marked down, including the moisturizer Sarah Jessica Parker has used.

Amazon's annual beauty sale won't last forever, so if you've been wanting to restock your beauty cabinet, now is a perfect time. Shop more on-sale RoC products below.

RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer, $24.97 (orig. $29.99)

Roc Retinol Correxion Smoothing Serum, $19.92 (orig. $32.99)

RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream, $25.92 (orig. $29.99)

Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum, $23 (orig. $32.99)

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Cleanser, $9.99 (orig. $13.99)

RoC Correxion Deep Wrinkle Retinol Serum, $19.97 (orig. $27.99)

