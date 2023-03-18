Riley Keough Takes This Cream Blush That Doubles as a Lip Color with Her 'Everywhere'

As the star of Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six, Riley Keough knows a thing or two about rock 'n' roll — she's Elvis Presley's granddaughter, after all. But the actress says that if she wasn't on the big screen, she'd find her calling as an esthetician.

In a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Keough dropped her "excessive" skincare routine, which includes various products like a facial steamer, the NuFace Facial Toning Device, and a jade gua sha. But when it comes to wearing makeup, the star likes to keep it simple.

"I'm a little bit of a hippie, so I don't wear a lot of makeup," she said. "I always want to just look as natural as I possibly can. I don't like looking like I have makeup on." So it's no surprise that the product she always keeps in her bag is a cream blush and lip stain from the natural brand Ilia. "It's very tiny and cute and I take it everywhere with me."

Ilia

Buy It! Ilia Multi-Stick in All of Me, $36; iliabeauty.com

The Ilia Multi-Stick comes in a twist-up tube that makes application easy while on the go. The smooth formula is creamy, effortlessly gliding on your skin for a luminous finish. It comes in 12 gorgeous shades, ranging from soft pinks to deep purples, but the one Keough likes to use is the All of Me hue, which is a reddish-pink.

Although you can apply the multi-stick to both your lips and your cheeks, Keough shared that she generally wears it on her cheeks. "Sometimes I'll go up onto my nose," she said in the video while dabbing it on. For cheek application, Ilia recommends applying the product directly from the stick and then blending it using a finger or a brush. If you choose to wear it as a lip stain, you can apply it just like lipstick, according to the brand.

Not only will the Ilia Multi-Stick provide deep, lasting color, but it will also nourish your skin and lips thanks to a host of hydrating ingredients. It's made with a blend of nourishing oils, including avocado, sunflower seed, and castor seed, as well as butters such as shea and cocoa to create a creamy texture that replenishes the skin with antioxidants and fatty acids. Plus, orange peel wax helps protect and condition skin without clogging pores.

With thousands of five-star ratings, the popular cream blush and lip stain is also loved by shoppers for its hydrating properties and long-lasting, rich color. One reviewer called it "magic," saying that it adds a "gorgeous" pop of color to their lips, cheeks, and eyes. "Love how it makes my face come alive!"

"Every color is wearable, breathable, and long-lasting," another person said. "I keep coming back to buy more shades!" added another shopper, who called it the "best blush ever."

If you're looking for a versatile pigment you can wear every single day, take a page from Riley Keough's beauty book and add the Ilia Multi-Stick to your makeup bag. Shop more beautiful colors below.

