Lifestyle Beauty Touchdown! Rihanna's New Stadium-Approved Fenty Beauty Kit Comes with a Football Makeup Sponge And it’s selling out fast By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Rihanna isn't playing any games when it comes to her newest beauty drop. The singer is headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show this year, and she's clearly channeling team spirit. Earlier this week, the entrepreneur launched the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection, which is packed with football-inspired products to get everyone ready for the game and performance of the year. Kicking things off (football puns!), the Showstopp'r Kit is indeed a real showstopper. For $76, you'll get a fan-favorite Fenty lip gloss, fragrant perfume sample, blotting powder, and other fun contents like an adorable football-shaped beauty sponge, a Mini Hydra Vizor SPF 30 Moisturizer, and a sample of the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream — all of which will give you that flawless look that is a Rihanna trademark. Along with the six products, everything comes in a cute, limited-edition makeup bag that's stadium-approved, per NFL guidelines. Fenty Beauty Buy It! Fenty Beauty x Fenty Skin Game Day Collection Showstopp'r Kit, $76; fentybeauty.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The lip product inside is none other than the super popular Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Fenty Glow. With nearly 12,000 reviews on Sephora's website alone, shoppers are constantly raving about the product calling it "beautiful" and the "best lip gloss." And ironically enough, Mary J. Blige wore the gloss for her Super Bowl performance last year. The kit also includes the Invisimatte Blotting Powder, which is great for wiping away any excess shine when you're breaking a sweat watching your favorite team. The universal shade works for all skin tones, per Fenty's website, and it's formulated with chia seed extract that will blur pores and "blot away any shine," according to one shopper. And to keep you smelling good the entire game, there's a sample of the Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum, which has notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and bulgarian rose. Don't want to spend $76, but still want to get your hands on something special from the new collection? Aside from already-sold out mini Gloss Bombs with football keychain charms, there's a full-size tube in a new, exclusive shade still available. Called Riri, the shimmering mauve hue costs $20 and comes in special packaging that features the official NFL logo. The football sponge, which also comes in logo packaging, is being sold separately for just $16. Don't fumble the ball on this one! Grab the Showstopp'r Kit and the rest of the Game Day Essentials collection before it's too late. Fenty Beauty Buy It! Fenty Beauty x Fenty Skin Showstopp'r Football Sponge, $16; fentybeauty.com Fenty Beauty Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: Showstopp'r Edition, $20; fentybeauty.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 11 Can't-Miss Amazon Home Finds Under $50 to Buy Right Now, According to Christina Hall The 15 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now Love Her Outfit: The Best Celebrity Coats