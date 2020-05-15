Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rihanna’s Entire Fenty Beauty Line Is on Sale Right Now — Here Are 6 Products You Need to Shop

Rihanna broke records (and the Internet) when she launched Fenty Beauty back in 2017 because she offered an impressive foundation shade range — 40, to be exact, and it’s since expanded to 50. And in its three years of existence, the hype over her ever-growing product range has never really died down. Between its highly raved-about formulas and Instagram-worthy packaging, what’s not to love about Fenty Beauty? That’s why it’s so exciting that you can score it for way less right now!

During its annual Friends and Family sale, Fenty Beauty is offering 25 percent off everything sitewide, plus free shipping on all U.S. orders. This means you can get the best-selling Pro Filt’r Matte Longwear Foundation that changed the shade range game for only $26 (originally $35). It offers buildable medium-to-full coverage that instantly smooths skin while reducing the appearance of pores.

The Fenty foundation has racked up over 3,200 five-star reviews from customers who have called it “the best long-wear foundation” and say it gives them “awesome coverage all day long.” At time of writing, all 50 shades are still in stock.

To get the sale price, just add the products you want to your cart and check out; the discount will automatically show up before you enter your credit card information. Some other top-rated makeup products you can snag for less include the popular Body Lava Luminizer, the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo.

Sitewide sales are rare for Fenty Beauty, so you’ll want to stock up on all your favorites now while you can get them this cheap! Scroll down to shop more of our top picks before the sale ends on Monday, May 18.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $26.25 (orig. $35); fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Body Lava Lumizer, $44.25 (orig. $59); fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $14.25 (orig. $19); fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $16.50 (orig. $22); fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, $27 (orig. $36); fentybeauty.com

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Hydrating Complexion Essentials with Brush, $60.75 (orig. $81); fentybeauty.com