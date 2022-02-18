Rihanna Announces She's Bringing Fenty Beauty to Ulta with Parking Lot Photo Op: 'In My Ulta Bag'

Rihanna revealed on Instagram on Thursday that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta stores starting March 6

Rihanna is coming to a store near you.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, 33, announced on Instagram on Thursday that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores next month, stopping for a parking lot photo op, in which she posed with some shopping bags in front of her window display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!" she wrote in the caption. "Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th."

The "Diamonds" singer shared another photo to her Instagram Story, showing off her baby bump in a skintight black catsuit, layered under an oversized brown puffer jacket. "Me carrying around all my secrets," Rihanna wrote with the photo of her toting some Ulta bags.

Rihanna Credit: badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from a campaign shoot, in which she applied some lipstick in the mirror and danced around in a black leather dress. "All for Ulta, baby," she said in the video.

It's been a busy year for the British Fashion Awards winner, who was catapulted to billionaire status in August, thanks to her Fenty empire. Her first Fenty fragrance sold out within hours shortly after, and she announced last month that she's opening Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities across the United States.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the insider said, adding: "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pose in Coordinating Outfits at Fenty Beauty Event in L.A.

During her Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles last week, the Anti artist told PEOPLE it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she raved.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Rihanna said. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."