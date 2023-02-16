Hurry! Hailey Bieber's Latest Launch, the Rhode Kit, Is Bound to Sell Out Fast

It's become a bit formulaic at this point: When Hailey Bieber does something, it's only a matter of time before it becomes a widespread trend. Take, for example, her chrome nails — when the model and entrepreneur first started wearing the shimmery style, nail salons everywhere essentially couldn't restock the pearlescent powder fast enough. And when Bieber partnered with L.A. grocery hotspot Erewhon to launch her $20 Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, a whopping 36,000 units sold in the first month. This same frenzy can be applied to her wildly popular skincare line, Rhode — when the brand first launched in June of 2022, it could barely keep its inventory in stock, with the Peptide Glazing Fluid boasting a waitlist of over 100,000 people at one point. Even today, there's a waitlist for Bieber's favorite iteration of her viral Peptide Lip Treatment, a lip gloss-balm hybrid, in the scent "Salted Caramel." Like we said: Hailey Bieber plus product/style equals consumer epidemic.

If you've been vying to get your hands on one or many of Rhode's offerings, now is the time to finally make the jump: For the first time, the brand is launching a full collection of all five products from the line which they've dubbed The Rhode Kit. In it, you'll get the Peptide Glazing Fluid, a gel-serum hybrid of niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil to serve as the first skin-softening and hydrating step in your routine; the Barrier Restore Cream, a rich but not-too-rich blend of peptides, squalane, and shea butter to hydrate, firm, and protect the skin; and three Peptide Lip Treatments (Watermelon, Salted Caramel, and Unscented) for a glossy, plump pout. They come packaged in a sleek grey box that you'll want to keep around for storage or even to display on your vanity (Mrs. Bieber definitely knows her aesthetics).

To commemorate the exciting launch, the brand created a star-studded campaign with models Elsa Hosk, Alva Claire, and Alek Wek in raw, fresh-faced Polaroids.

With the Rhode Kit, you'll be able to recreate Bieber's signature "glazed donut" look. "The very best part is that at the end of everything, you are just glazed from top to bottom — lips included." Bieber says in a video. And, at $95, you'll save $11 dollars purchasing these products as a bundle as opposed to buying them separately. But act fast — if history repeats itself, this kit will probably sell out quickly. (Limit 2 per customer.)

