Rhode: Everything You Need to Know About Using Hailey Bieber's Skincare Products

"Our philosophy is making one of everything really good." That's what Hailey Bieber told PEOPLE about Rhode, the skincare brand she's been teasing for months (and has been promoting very fashionably now that it's available to buy). "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials."
Ahead of its June 15 launch, five PEOPLE writers tried out the model's new line, incorporating its debut trio of products, which come bundled in The Rhode Kit, into their daily routines for an average of 10 days.
Curious to know what they thought before buying it for yourself? Keep reading for our first impressions of Rhode! (Spoiler: At least one writer can confirm her skin "does look dewier!")
What to Know About Rhode
The Rhode lineup consists of three products: the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment. Key ingredients in the collection include peptides, which the brand says "visibly plump and reduce the look of fine lines"; niacinamide, which "nourishes, brightens, and improves skin's overall texture"; and hyaluronic acid, which "locks in hydration." You'll also find moisturizing shea butter, softening marula oil, and supportive squalane.
Our team definitely agreed on one thing: It looks very cool. "Clean and fresh, very Gen-Z in a cool way," said Jenn Chan, commerce writer. "The packaging compels me to reach for it more than others because it does look so unique." And speaking to Bieber's intention to make her products "accessible and attainable for everyone," commerce writer Claire Harmeyer noted, "The fonts are sophisticated and subtle and they don't feel too fancy or inaccessible."
Added Michelle Lee, style and beauty editorial assistant, "Aesthetically, I loved the matte gray packaging and the pastel colors when it came to differentiating the scented products. It felt very on brand for Hailey."
And speaking of scents, "the Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Glazing Fluid don't have scents," senior commerce writer and strategist Alex Warner confirmed. "The cream is a richer white color, and the glazing fluid is more of a translucent white color. Both turn completely transparent within seconds of smoothing onto your skin."
"The scented Peptide Lip Treatments, obviously, have a smell, but I liked them," said commerce writer Madison Yauger. "I didn't notice the scents when I was wearing the products. The lip treatment comes out like a clear gel, kind of thick, but is easily spreadable across the lips."
As for the line's user-friendliness, "the directions are very straightforward and make it easy to figure out how to add the products to your regular routine," said Warner.
Keep reading for more details on each product, and stick around for our final thoughts on Rhode at the very end.
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Alex: "The Peptide Glazing Fluid is lightweight and smooth. I expected the peptide product to be more of a liquid-y serum, not a cream. It feels slightly tacky after first patting into the skin, but that goes away once it's all dried. It comes in a small container with a pump and pull-off cap. The cap is definitely secure and was sometimes hard to pull off, but that was good for traveling so that product didn't accidentally leak out anywhere. I enjoy that it dispenses a pea-sized amount, controlling how much you're using."
Madison: "The peptide serum feels more like a liquid-based cream because it's so thin and can easily be dispersed between two fingers. My skin took on an immediate dewy glow and stayed hydrated throughout the day."
Michelle: "This glided on nicely and was easy to layer with my other products (after an essence and before my sunscreen). It left my skin feeling smooth, and the lightweight formula was great for my oily skin — I tend to gravitate toward gel-like and lighter consistencies. My skin absorbed this one quicker. I didn't have any problem applying my makeup on top of this either.
"But I didn't like how clunky the packaging was compared to the lightness of the product. While the pump dispersed the right amount of moisturizer, the cap was hard to twist on and off."
Claire: "I was hoping to visually see that 'dewy glow' Hailey always plugs, and I can confirm my skin does look dewier after less than two weeks of use! I really think this gives my skin a supple glow immediately. I notice extra dewiness and glow every morning after I use it the night before. I really enjoy lathering it onto my face after cleansing, because it makes my skin feel super hydrated and look dewy.
"One note: The cap was not extremely easy to get off. The first time I removed it, some of the product spilled out and was lost. You have to pump pretty hard to get enough product out of the nozzle. However, I like the unique shape of the bottle and slanted top."
Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
Madison: "The Barrier Restore Cream feels like a thicker cream, but it's still pretty light. It applies easily and dries fast. But when I used it with the Peptide Glazing Fluid, my oily/combination skin tended to have that oily shine toward the end of the day. Toward the end of the trial period, I started just doing the Glazing Fluid in the morning, and then both the fluid and the barrier cream at night."
Alex: "This has a thick texture, but it blends out smoothly when I massaged it into my skin. It comes in a squeeze tube that's easy to open and close, but it can be tricky since you could dispense too much product. It can be wasteful this way.
But I'm definitely going to keep using it! I've been looking for a good, thick moisturizing cream that I can use in my a.m. and p.m. routine, and this one has been great for hydration. I love that it doesn't leave my face feeling sticky."
Michelle: "The cream is heavier than the Peptide Glazing Fluid, but still easy to blend into the skin. While both left my skin feeling smooth on initial application and I noticed a slight evening of skin tone and brightness after, over time, I developed irritation that made my skin texture uneven (i.e. I had some small small breakouts), and my skin felt slightly dehydrated and tight after using the Barrier Restore Cream overnight."
Claire: "The cream isn't as moisturizing as I had hoped — it absorbs very quickly and leaves me feeling like I need a bit more to really lock in moisture… I needed to use more than the '1/2 finger length' suggested in order for my entire face to feel hydrated. But I like that it advises to layer with the Peptide Glazing Fluid because it feels like a nice combination.
"I don't notice as much of a visual effect from this product, but my skin does feel extremely soft after using this."
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
Jenn: "I think the standout here is the Peptide Lip Treatment. I loved the consistency, the scent — the shiny, dewy effect is so pretty and unlike any of my other lip balms or treatments. The watermelon one is my favorite."
Madison: "The Peptide Lip Treatment felt like a much thinner version of Aquaphor. It comes out like a clear gel, kind of thick, but is easily spreadable across the lips. It created the same glossy barrier on my lips, but it looked like a lip gloss and kept my lips hydrated for several hours after application."
Alex: "The Peptide Lip Treatments come in long, little squeeze tubes with an edge that makes applying it on lips seamless. They apply like a gloss and feel slightly sticky, but not in an uncomfortable way. It made my lips feel very smooth when I rubbed them together. I absolutely love the taste and smell of the watermelon — it reminds me of lip balms I used as a kid. I plan to apply it over some other pigmented lip colors for a glossy, hydrating finish."
Michelle: "These had a heavy feel similar to a gloss that lasted after hours of application, which I didn't mind because it felt more hydrating. After applying, my lips felt moisturized, and I didn't feel the need to reapply numerous times. I'd say the best packaging goes to the Peptide Lip Treatments: I loved how compact they were (great for on the go), and the applicator allows the product to go on smoothly.
"I loved that even the scented lip treatments didn't have an artificial, overpowering fragrance. As someone with sensitive skin, I always try to shop fragrance-free products, so that element was great for me. I would use the lip treatments again because I loved the application, scents, and shine, which I feel would make a great lip gloss alternative — glossy and moisturizing at the same time!."
Claire: "These bottles are a nice size for keeping in your purse or on a bedside table. The squeezing applicator makes these lip balms easy to apply without getting your fingers messy.
"This doesn't feel too sticky on my lips, but instead is lightly moisturizing and feels high-end. It absorbs pretty slowly, which is nice because I don't feel the need to reapply shortly after. My lips definitely look softer and juicier after using this! The lip treatments are nice overnight, because they do feel a tad bit sticky for about 20 minutes after applying."
Our Final Thoughts on Rhode
"This is a line for someone on the go who doesn't have a ton of time to fuss with a super fancy regimen," Chan deduced. "Really nice formulas, not too thick or gloppy. They apply easily and absorb right into the skin effortlessly. The products feel simple and straightforward." She also noted that her skin felt "noticeably fresh and radiant — I did a double take one morning."
"My skin has a slightly more radiant glow a few hours after applying, but isn't overly dewy or greasy-looking, which is ideal, in my opinion," added Warner. "I can definitely tell my skin feels smoother after applying immediately, but I haven't noticed any really big improvements to my skin's overall hydration after just two weeks."
"Overall, I really liked these products," said Yauger. "Even after a week, my skin feels smoother and generally more hydrated, which is promising (especially during summer!). I plan to continue using them to see what results look like in a month, and I'm excited to see what else Rhode releases in the future."
