Rhode: Everything You Need to Know About Using Hailey Bieber's Skincare Products

Alex: "The Peptide Glazing Fluid is lightweight and smooth. I expected the peptide product to be more of a liquid-y serum, not a cream. It feels slightly tacky after first patting into the skin, but that goes away once it's all dried. It comes in a small container with a pump and pull-off cap. The cap is definitely secure and was sometimes hard to pull off, but that was good for traveling so that product didn't accidentally leak out anywhere. I enjoy that it dispenses a pea-sized amount, controlling how much you're using."