This Viral Hair Dryer Brush Delivers Salon-Quality Blowouts at Home, and It’s on Sale at Walmart

If you’ve been missing your regular sessions with your hairdresser recently, we’ve got you covered. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush will help you achieve a salon-quality blowout at home, and it’s up to 30 percent off at Walmart.

This blow dryer and hair brush in one dries, slicks, and volumizes your hair in a single, simple step. Its unique oval design gives your hair body all the way through to the ends, and the combination of pin and tufted bristles detangles your locks and makes them shine. Unlike conventional hair dryers, you can safely use this heated brush close to your scalp to lift your roots.

Thanks to its built-in ionic technology, this hair dryer and volumizer will quickly dry your hair without leaving it frizzy and damaged from the heat. You can choose from two heat settings or opt for a cooling option. And with a six-foot swivel cord, the dryer will reach all the way to your mirror and give you the flexibility to use it at any angle. Not to mention the dryer’s handle is constructed with a lightweight, ergonomic design, so your hand won’t get tired during the styling process.

The best news of all is that both the black and red colorways of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush will arrive in time for the holidays. For just $42, you can get the black version of the heated brush with free two-day delivery. And the red version of the dryer is on sale for $49 and will arrive by December 22 if you order today.

