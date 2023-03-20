Amazon's Best-Selling Blow Dry Brush Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Since Black Friday

Achieving a voluminous blowout at home can be tricky. There are a lot of moving parts: a round brush in one hand, a blow dryer in the other, and the coordination to use both at the same time. If you're sick of trying to master your at-home blowouts or spending money at a salon, it might be time to invest in a product that can do the work for you.

The Revlon 2.0 Plus One Step Blow Dry Brush is a two-in-one gadget that combines the function of a blow dryer with the styling capabilities of a round brush. And right now, you can snag the best-selling blow dry brush on sale for 43 percent off at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

The handy hot hair tool recently got an upgrade from its original version and now boasts a slew of convenient perks. The Plus 2.0 model features a slimmer handle, a longer-lasting motor, a detachable and smaller brush head, and four heat settings: low, medium, high, and cool. It also has activated charcoal bristles to help hair maintain freshness for days after your blowout, according to the brand.

The slimmer and versatile brush head makes styling easier since users are able to get closer to their roots to achieve more volume in their blowouts. Plus, the introduction of the "medium" styling temperature setting lets you customize the level of heat you want to use on your hair to prevent damage. The different heat settings are also convenient to customize depending on the wetness of your hair at the time of your blowout.

In terms of care, the brand recommends removing hair from the brush after each use, allowing the tool to cool completely before storing, and not wrapping the cord around the unit when storing.

With all of those useful features, it's no wonder the Revlon hair dryer brush has achieved best-seller status at Amazon and has racked up more than 15,000 five-star ratings. One shopper raved that it gave them "salon-quality blowouts" in their review, while another said that it did a "fantastic job" drying their hair and left them with a "beautiful, smooth, [and] non-frizzy" do.

A third reviewer wrote: "I am not the best at blow-drying and styling my hair, but this has made it so much easier and the result is better than using a blow dryer and round brush separately."

Snag the latest version of the Revlon blow dry brush while it's on sale at Amazon for 43 percent off. And for anyone looking for bouncier results from their at-home blowouts, try the new Revlon One Step Curling Blow Dry Brush, which is also marked down at Amazon right now.

