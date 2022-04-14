The TikTok-Loved Tool for Curling Your Hair in 5 Minutes Is 56% Off at Amazon's Outlet Store

Now for the good part: How to use the hair drying brush to achieve loose curls. As demonstrated by TikTok user @taylorreneereed5, simply grab a large chunk of hair and brush through from the root about halfway down. Then, start twisting the hair away from your face until you reach the end. This should produce a tight curl that you'll want to let sit for a few minutes before combing through them with your fingers to separate. And voila!