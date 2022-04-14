The TikTok-Loved Tool for Curling Your Hair in 5 Minutes Is 56% Off at Amazon's Outlet Store
Curling your hair can be a struggle. It's not only time-consuming to wrap chunks of hair around a wand, but it can also be painful to hold your arms in the same position during the process. Oh, and there's the chance you may accidentally burn your hands or fingers.
But TikTok just taught us a game-changing trick that lets you curl your hair in as little as five minutes — and it's all thanks to the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush, which, spoiler alert, is the cheapest it has been all year on Amazon.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush in Pink, $26.21 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Now for the good part: How to use the hair drying brush to achieve loose curls. As demonstrated by TikTok user @taylorreneereed5, simply grab a large chunk of hair and brush through from the root about halfway down. Then, start twisting the hair away from your face until you reach the end. This should produce a tight curl that you'll want to let sit for a few minutes before combing through them with your fingers to separate. And voila!
Aside from this newfound curling trick, people love the revolutionary Revlon hair dryer brush for its ability to give them a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It simultaneously styles and dries hair all in one, eliminating the need for multiple tools and saving users so much time.
The dryer brush is designed with genius features that make it a fan favorite, like nylon pins and tufted bristles that prevent tangling, innovative airflow vents that speed up drying time for less heat damage, and an oval shape that provides extra volume at the roots and a smooth finish.
These are just a few of the reasons why the blow-drying brush has earned more than 20,000 five-star ratings from customers who say it's a "must-have."
"This product is great! Easy drying and styling in one tool," one reviewer wrote. "It saves a bunch of time … I waited for a good sale and let me say, I do not regret this purchase!" They also said shoppers who might be "on the fence" about buying the device simply won't be disappointed.
For a limited time, you can score the brand's best-selling hair tool for a whopping 56 percent off. It normally costs $60, but you can snag the hot pink one for only $26 and the red version for $27 right now on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen the Revlon hair tool go for since Cyber Monday. The pretty aqua blue brush is also on sale for a double discount when you click the coupon.
Whether you want to try the viral TikTok hair trick or any of its other uses, now's a good time to add the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush to your Amazon cart.
