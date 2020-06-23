This Oil-Fighting Roller Was Sold Out for Weeks — but It’s Finally Back

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We don’t like to be the bearer of bad news, but here it is: ‘Tis the season for oily skin. Summer is here, temperatures are up, and the humid days are coming in hot, which might mean a little extra shine in the T-zone area. But we’re not here to deliver bad news without a proper solution.

The internet has found a game-changing beauty tool that fights oil and gives you glowing matte skin in just a few seconds. No, we’re not talking about blotting papers — we’re talking about Revlon’s Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller, which went viral on TikTok and then shortly sold out everywhere.

Yep, TikTok strikes again. Aside from churning out laugh-inducing videos that are good distractions from our day-to-day, the social media platform has been an unlikely place to discover new must-buy beauty staples (after all, #tiktokmademebuyit didn’t surface for any old reason). And the latest viral skincare tool is extra relevant for summer.

Revlon’s volcanic roller is a reusable solution to combating oily skin — and it actually works. TikTok user LooksbyLexington tested out the fun tool for the first time, and her blown-away reaction inspired so many shoppers to buy it that it sold out across retailers. In fact, it was backordered for weeks, according to Amazon shoppers who finally got their hands on it last month.

Buy It! Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller, $12.99; amazon.com

The shine-fighting tool is made from real volcanic stone that absorbs excess oil without smudging your makeup. It’s incredibly easy to clean (simply remove the stone and rinse with warm water and a mild soap), is small enough to fit in your purse, and, most importantly, actually works, so much so that one Amazon shopper is deeming it a “magic stick.”

“This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and boom, the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!” writes one customer. “I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon… If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased.”

Buy the Revlon oil-fighting device the internet is obsessed with on Amazon before it sells out again.