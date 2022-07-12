The New and Improved Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is on Sale on Amazon, but It's Bound to Sell Out Soon
Having access to a salon-ready blowout from home not only saves you time and money, but also sets you up for looking your best at summer weddings, vacations, and dinner parties. Now, you can achieve the silky, voluminous hair of your dreams at home with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0.
The upgraded version of the best-selling hot styling tool is currently 20 percent off its usual price for Amazon Prime Day, and the deal is open to everyone, not just Prime members. That means anybody can score the latest Revlon hair dryer that thousands of shoppers are raving about for just $60 right now.
Though the 2.0 Plus hair tool looks similar to the original model, it has a sleeker, lightweight design that's easier to hold, and it features a titanium and ceramic exterior that better protects your hair against heat damage. Its bristle-covered brush head, which is 2.4 inches in width, can also be removed for easy cleaning and storage. For the best results, Revlon recommends removing excess hair from the brush after each use.
In addition to the low, high, and cool settings offered by the original, the new styling tool offers a medium heat option that's gentler on your hair. A brand new motor also means that the brush will last up to 40 percent longer.
Although these changes seem minor, shoppers say they totally make a difference. "The game-changer got better," one reviewer said, explaining that it dries their hair quicker and allows them to get closer to their roots.
Another customer commented that they love how the tip can be removed with the upgraded model "for a more focused drying effect." Others said that the Revlon brush saves them "so much time" while getting ready, and it cuts the additional heat damage from having to use a flat iron. "I love how smooth this makes my hair."
Based on the rave reviews, you'll definitely want to get the new and improved Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush in your cart for just $60 before it sells out. Plus, the original model is on sale for up to 41 percent off in multiple colors, including mint, pink, red, and teal.
Scroll down to treat your hair to the affordable salon-worthy blowout it deserves!
