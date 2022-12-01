When it comes to your skincare routine, don't you want that one game-changing product that'll make your complexion glow? Luckily, you can add some all-star ingredients to your regimen, including retinol and hyaluronic acid. If you're looking for a new product that uses both of them to boost radiance and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, then Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Serum might be the one for you.

The TikTok-approved brand (#muradskincare has 53 million views) is known for its effective formulas that really work, according to shoppers, and its Renewal Serum is no exception. Best of all, it's on sale this week.

When you use the code CYBER2022, you can snag the serum and all of the brand's other products for 30 percent off. The sale only lasts through December 4, though, so you only have a few more days to score these discounts.

​​Unlike many formulas that rely on a single form of retinol and may take several weeks to provide results, this renewal serum delivers results quickly and does not irritate the skin. It's made with Retinol Tri-Active Technology and hydrating hyaluronic acid producing optimum performance and minimal side effects.

TikTok users like using the retinol serum with the wrinkle corrector that has been dubbed "Botox in a bottle" by countless beauty editors and customer reviews to smooth out fine lines and brighten skin in minutes.

Shoppers have also been blown away by the serum's fast-acting anti-aging benefits and have reported noticeable results after just a few uses. Users have provided glowing testimonials about Murad's Retinal Youth Renewal Serum, which has earned hundreds of five-star ratings.

​​One delighted user raved: "Love this serum! Silky smooth and [my] skin feels so good when I put it on. My skin seems noticeably smoother and healthier." Another agreed and wrote that the product "feels like silk going onto the skin and appears to magically make a difference. Such a noticeable change in my skin. Smother, clearer, with few sunspots. You can feel it refreshing and pulling back the years. Super light and non-greasy."

You should definitely take advantage of Murad's Cyber Week Sale before it ends on Sunday, December 4. Keep scrolling to see more popular skincare products from the brand's massive sale that you won't want to miss.

