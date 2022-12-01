Lifestyle Beauty The Retinol Serum That Shoppers Say Makes Skin 'Noticeably Smoother' Is on Sale — but Only 72 More Hours The gentle formula is "super light and non-greasy" By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Murad When it comes to your skincare routine, don't you want that one game-changing product that'll make your complexion glow? Luckily, you can add some all-star ingredients to your regimen, including retinol and hyaluronic acid. If you're looking for a new product that uses both of them to boost radiance and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, then Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Serum might be the one for you. The TikTok-approved brand (#muradskincare has 53 million views) is known for its effective formulas that really work, according to shoppers, and its Renewal Serum is no exception. Best of all, it's on sale this week. When you use the code CYBER2022, you can snag the serum and all of the brand's other products for 30 percent off. The sale only lasts through December 4, though, so you only have a few more days to score these discounts. Murad Buy It! Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, $64.40 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $92); murad.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Unlike many formulas that rely on a single form of retinol and may take several weeks to provide results, this renewal serum delivers results quickly and does not irritate the skin. It's made with Retinol Tri-Active Technology and hydrating hyaluronic acid producing optimum performance and minimal side effects. TikTok users like using the retinol serum with the wrinkle corrector that has been dubbed "Botox in a bottle" by countless beauty editors and customer reviews to smooth out fine lines and brighten skin in minutes. Shoppers have also been blown away by the serum's fast-acting anti-aging benefits and have reported noticeable results after just a few uses. Users have provided glowing testimonials about Murad's Retinal Youth Renewal Serum, which has earned hundreds of five-star ratings. One delighted user raved: "Love this serum! Silky smooth and [my] skin feels so good when I put it on. My skin seems noticeably smoother and healthier." Another agreed and wrote that the product "feels like silk going onto the skin and appears to magically make a difference. Such a noticeable change in my skin. Smother, clearer, with few sunspots. You can feel it refreshing and pulling back the years. Super light and non-greasy." You should definitely take advantage of Murad's Cyber Week Sale before it ends on Sunday, December 4. Keep scrolling to see more popular skincare products from the brand's massive sale that you won't want to miss. Murad Buy It! Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $54.60 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $78); murad.com Murad Buy It! Murad's Deep Relief Acne Treatment, $30.80 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $44); murad.com Murad Buy It! Murad's Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $47.60 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $68); murad.com Murad Buy It! Murad's AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $42.70 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $61); murad.com Murad Buy It! Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks, $29.40 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $42); murad.com Murad Buy It! Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $47.60 with code CYBER2022 (orig. $68); murad.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks Gift Alert: This Best-Selling Car Accessory Holds Your Purse While You Drive, and It's on Sale Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off