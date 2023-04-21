This Hair Growth Serum That Shoppers Call a 'Miracle in a Bottle' Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Days

Sudden hair loss and thinning isn't uncommon and can be due to a number of factors, like diet change, childbirth, aging, and stress. If you're experiencing more shedding than usual, there's a popular serum you may want to consider trying, especially since you can get it on sale right now.

The René Furterer Triphasic Reactional Scalp Serum boasts rave reviews from shoppers who are calling it a "miracle in a bottle" thanks to the "amazing results" they've seen. The serum normally goes for $78, but right now, you can snag it, along with anything else from the brand's website, for 20 percent off. Just enter the code EARTH20 at checkout to get this deal.

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum, $62.40 with code EARTH20 (orig. $78); renefurterer.com

At the core of the serum is the brand's lotus mineral complex, which is a combination of blue lotus and white Indian lotus extracts that preserve the scalp's natural balance and minimize the effects of stressors that cause shedding. It's also infused with Pfaffia extract and lemon essential oil that work together to stimulate microcirculation for thicker, healthier looking hair when used continuously.

To use, snap open one of the serum ampoules and attach the applicator. Then apply it to a clean, damp scalp in sections and massage with fingertips. And there's no need to rinse it out after application. For the best results, the brand recommends using once a week on a continuous basis, which is easy to do since the kit comes with a three-month supply of the serum.

Reviewers say that it "feels like a treatment straight from the hair salon," and many claim it doesn't leave behind any residue. One customer wrote: "It isn't an oily serum and soaks into your scalp well without any itching or sticky feeling," adding that it "leaves your hair feeling great."

Another person explained, "Since putting it into my routine, I've noticed far less shedding and far less breakage than I've been experiencing lately." And a third reviewer said, "My hair is healthier, fuller, and I have less frizz."

René Furterer products have also been used by celebrity hairstylists on their clients for big red carpet events. Earlier this year, stylist Marissa Marino created Selena Gomez's sleek high ponytail for the Golden Globes with the help of the brand's Style Holding Gel and Style Finishing Spray — both of which are now under $30.

The brand's Earth Day sale ends on Sunday, April 23, so you'll definitely want to replenish your hair care products while you can save. Keep scrolling to shop more best-sellers from René Furterer before it's too late.

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Naturia Invisible Dry Shampoo, $30.40 with code EARTH20 (orig. $38); renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo, $27.20 with code EARTH20 (orig. $34); renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner, $28.80 with code EARTH20 (orig. $36); renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Serum, $32 with code EARTH20 (orig. $40); renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Finishing Spray, $27.20 with code EARTH20 (orig. $34); renefurterer.com

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask, $41.60 with code EARTH20 (orig. $52); renefurterer.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.