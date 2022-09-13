This Clean Mascara Helped Bring Reese Witherspoon's Lashes to New Heights at the Emmys, and It's on Sale

Reese Witherspoon stole the show at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards last night.

The Morning Show star, 46, who was nominated for lead actress in a drama series for her role in Apple TV+ show, turned heads on the red carpet in a sequin black-and-blue Armani Privé gown. She paired it with a platinum necklace featuring 160 carats of aquamarines, 49 carats of blue zircons, and nearly two carats of diamonds.

And of course, no red carpet look is complete without full glam. Witherspoon's makeup artist, Tracey Levy, shared the exact products she used to achieve the star's gorgeous look — and they all happen to be from Well People, which is offering 20 percent off when you use the code EMMY at checkout.

In an Instagram post, Levy shared a photo of Witherspoon's final makeup look, which featured subtle blue shadow, soft pink lips, and a dramatic winged liner. To help get the extra boldness around her eyes, Levy turned to Well People's Expressionist Pro Mascara.

The popular mascara boasts more than 600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's great for "thickening and lengthening lashes." The natural mascara is formulated to create visibly fuller lashes that last all day long.

Well People

Buy It! Well People Expressionist Pro Mascara in Pro Black, $16 with code EMMY (orig. $20); wellpeople.com

Featuring plant-based ingredients, like castor seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and cellulose plant fiber, the nourishing mascara not only plumps lashes, but it also conditions them to grow. Plus, the formula is vegan and free of GMOs, phthalates, sulfates, synthetic fragrame, and nanoparticles, so you can feel good about using it.

It comes with a unique molded rubber mascara brush that works to precisely separate and coat each lash with rich color while keeping them lush with every swipe. Let Witherspoon's latest Emmys look be the perfect example of how defining the mascara truly is.

Her makeup artist also relied on other Well People products to complete the star's ethereal look, including the Power Palette Eyeshadow. The hyper-pigmented eyeshadows come in a range of matte and shimmer finishes, each of which is enriched with plant-based ingredients like grapeseed oil and jojoba seed oil for a velvety-smooth feel. For Witherspoon's brows, Levy used the Expressionist Brow Pencil and topped them off with the Expressionist Clear Brow Gel.

As for the actress' skin, Levy applied Well People's Bio Stick Foundation in the shade 2W. The creamy, lightweight formula contains castor seed oil, safflower seed oil, and vitamin E to nourish the skin for a natural, satin finish. Her cheeks were brightened with the Supernatural Stick Highlighter and set with the Loose Superpowder Brightening Powder for a lustrous glow.

And because no look is complete without a little bit of gloss, Levy polished off Witherspoon's Emmys glam with the Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm and two different Optimist Lipsticks.

If you love Witherspoon's Emmys makeup and want to recreate it as much as we do, shop the makeup products responsible for her luminous look below while they're on sale.

Well People

Buy It! Well People Power Palette Eyeshadow, $17.60 with code EMMY (orig. $22); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Expressionist Brow Pencil in Taupe, $11.20 with code EMMY (orig. $14); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Expressionist Clear Brow Gel, $10.40 with code EMMY (orig. $13); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Bio Stick Foundation in 2W, $21.60 with code EMMY (orig. $27); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Supernatural Stick Highlighter in Rose Glow, $17.60 with code EMMY (orig. $22); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Loose Superpowder Brightening Powder, $16 with code EMMY (orig. $20); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm in Natural, $12 with code EMMY (orig. $15); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Optimist Lipstick in Choose Love, $12.80 with code EMMY (orig. $16); wellpeople.com

Well People

Buy It! Well People Optimist Lipstick in Om Yeah, $12.80 with code EMMY (orig. $16); wellpeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.