Reese Witherspoon Owes Her SAG Awards Glow to Cartier Diamonds and This Hollywood-Loved Face Wand
Prepping for a red carpet is no easy feat. Celebrities start figuring out their looks months in advance, which means the dress, makeup, and hairstyle you see are (most likely) a result of weeks-long prep work. But you know what didn't take quite as long to achieve? Reese Witherspoon's incredible SAG Awards red-carpet glow that easily stole the show last night.
Witherspoon stunned on the red carpet in a custom black velvet midi dress by Schiaparelli. It featured a unique swirl-shaped neckline and a big, bold pale-blue waist-cinching sash that flowed into a dramatic train. A Cartier diamond necklace and drop earrings added some serious sparkle, while soft eye makeup, a subtle pink lip, and glowing, smooth skin, courtesy of that SolaWave wand, rounded out her glamorous look.
Sure, you might not be able to get your hands on those million-dollar diamonds Witherspoon wore, but you can easily achieve her glowing skin by investing in the $169 skincare wand she used prior to walking the SAG Awards red carpet. The small but mighty beauty tool combines four treatments into a single, compact wand: red light therapy that improves vibrance and rejuvenates skin, microcurrents to foster a healthy complexion, a facial massage to decrease puffiness, and therapeutic warmth to reduce redness and promote that lit-from-within glow.
The wand can be used on almost all areas of the face, including the eyes, forehead, jawline, and neck, with its moveable head making it super easy to get into those hard-to-reach crevices that other bulkier skincare tools can't normally get to. For best results, make sure you start with hydrated skin to ensure the wand can easily glide across the face, and use it up to five minutes a day for noticeable results in as little as two weeks, according to the brand.
The game-changing beauty tool is backed by estheticians, plus celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Mandy Moore, and Esther Povitsky, who've all used the SolaWave wand. In fact, Sweeney also credits her glowing complexion to regular use of this skincare device.
Ready for skin worthy of awards? We thought so. Shop the Witherspoon-approved tool, plus activating serum, while it's on sale for $169.
