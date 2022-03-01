Reese Witherspoon's Glamorous SAG Awards Look Was Created Using This Secret Weapon Hair Tool
It's always a treat to see Reese Witherspoon on a red carpet, and Sunday's 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was no exception. The actress channeled old Hollywood glamour (as you do, when you're Reese Witherspoon), with her hair styled in ultra-shiny, smooth, polished waves to complement her custom black velvet midi dress by Schiaparelli. We caught up with her hairstylist Lona Vigi, who shared the inspiration behind the look and dished on the very fancy new hair styling tool used on the star for the occasion.
"My overall inspiration for the look came from conversations with Reese and the whole glam team. Collaborative and creative — that's always the most fun way to get people ready. Her look had an old Hollywood feel, but still completely modern, total movie star hair," Vigi says.
Vigi went to work giving Witherspoon a fresh blowout with a deep side part, first prepping her hair with René Furterer Style Sculpting Mousse and then spritzing the René Furterer Style Protect Thermal Protecting Spray from roots to ends. She then went in with the L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod Flat Iron, Hair Straightener, and Professional Styler to add in gorgeous "Veronica Lake-inspired waves."
Buy It! L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod Flat Iron, Hair Straightener, and Professional Styler, $215 (orig. $250); amazon.com
"I was mesmerized, and very impressed — this product can truly do it all," the beauty pro said of the multi-purpose hair straightener and curling iron styling tool that uses exclusive steam technology and an integrated comb to instantly transform hair. Priced at over $200, this device is definitely an investment, but the fast results (and the significantly reduced heat damage on your hair) may be worth every penny. (Pro tip: The high-tech styler is actually on sale on Amazon right now, so jump on this deal while it lasts.)
For more pointers on how Vigi used the glam gadget on Witherspoon, read on.
"I started by holding the iron in a vertical position, starting at one side, and working my way to the other, wrapping the hair through the iron, and creating the shape I wanted with wrist movements, then letting it cool. It added a sheen of extra gloss to the hair, and made it look healthier. While this is a heated tool, the steam causes way less damage to the hair which I love, and also allows for zero frizz. The size of the plates on the iron was also great for a more technical style," Vigi added.
To finish the style, Vigi then brushed the sectioned pieces together, focusing on the shape for a sexy, refined, glossy look and added a long-lasting hold with the René Furterer Style Finishing Spray to lock in the style.
Shop all of the exact styling products used on the star below. That way, you'll be fully prepared to create your own red carpet-worthy looks, right at home.
Buy It! Rene Furterer Style Sculpting Mousse, $30; amazon.com
Buy It! Rene Furterer Thermal Protecting Spray $34; amazon.com
Buy It! Rene Furterer Styling Finishing Spray, $32; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Bella Hadid's Genius Fashion Hack Just Turned the Sweater Dress Into a Spring Staple
- Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet
- This Muddy Paw Cleaner Went Viral on TikTok Last Spring, and It's Just $21 at Amazon Right Now
- These Best-Selling Bath Towels Are $10 Apiece at Amazon, and Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by How Soft They Are