Reese Witherspoon's Glamorous SAG Awards Look Was Created Using This Secret Weapon Hair Tool

"I started by holding the iron in a vertical position, starting at one side, and working my way to the other, wrapping the hair through the iron, and creating the shape I wanted with wrist movements, then letting it cool. It added a sheen of extra gloss to the hair, and made it look healthier. While this is a heated tool, the steam causes way less damage to the hair which I love, and also allows for zero frizz. The size of the plates on the iron was also great for a more technical style," Vigi added.