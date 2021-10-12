Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Skincare Essentials She Travels With — Including a Dark Spot-Reversing Serum

"The vitamin C products have been really helpful brightening those darker spots and the pigmentation," she continued. "I just try to be really good about taking care of my skin twice a day. I really invest that time in the morning and at night, especially on my neck and my hands. We all know those signs of aging, but it's really about, 'How do I feel?' Not about how it's perceived but, 'How am I taking care of myself?' And I think when you talk about using products that are good for your skin, your largest organ, you are making that investment in yourself."