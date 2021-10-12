Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Skincare Essentials She Travels With — Including a Dark Spot-Reversing Serum
Does anyone do more than Reese Witherspoon? On top of starring in The Morning Show, running a clothing line, and spearheading media brand Hello Sunshine, the multihyphenate somehow finds time to go through books like water and travel widely. Where she's off to is always up in the air (pun intended), but Witherspoon just confirmed one thing: Her travel skincare routine is top-notch.
On her Instagram story last week, Witherspoon posted a photo of her "travel line-up." Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that she's a Biossance brand ambassador, her three-step routine consists of the clean brand's essentials: Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream.
Witherspoon gives off a very reliable vibe, and that applies to her skincare, too; she used the Repair Cream and vitamin C serum to get ready before this year's Oscars, and she's spoken at length about the role of vitamin C in helping her skin. "I'm 45 now. My skin has totally changed. Pregnancy really changed my skin. I have some darker spots," Witherspoon told People in April.
"The vitamin C products have been really helpful brightening those darker spots and the pigmentation," she continued. "I just try to be really good about taking care of my skin twice a day. I really invest that time in the morning and at night, especially on my neck and my hands. We all know those signs of aging, but it's really about, 'How do I feel?' Not about how it's perceived but, 'How am I taking care of myself?' And I think when you talk about using products that are good for your skin, your largest organ, you are making that investment in yourself."
Shoppers agree that the trio of products Witherspoon uses while traveling is wonderful for pampering and smoothing skin, fading dark spots and circles, and making them feel taken care of. The Squalane + Omega Repair Cream has raked in more than 800 five-star reviews on the brand's website, followed by the eye cream's 550+ and the serum's 350+ glowing reviews.
"After three weeks of using the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, I noticed a vast improvement in the texture of my skin. It looks smoother and brighter," wrote one shopper. Others described the non-pore-clogging texture as "super light and like whipped cream," yet moisturizing enough to take care of their skin year-round and soften wrinkles. The Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream is just as lauded: "This eye cream is incredible. Works so well for fine lines and dark circles," wrote one person with "very sensitive eyes," adding, "Miracle cream in a bottle!"
And of Witherspoon's vitamin C serum, someone wrote, "This product is amazing and has significantly lightened my dark spots. I was never told how good my skin looks until I started with Biossance."
Another added that they saw results within two weeks, and a third said that serum marks a personal milestone: It's the first time they've ever repurchased a skincare product. "Within 4 weeks, [I] was extremely pleased with the results," they concluded. "I am a '70s baby that over-loved the sun in the '80s. This stuff made a huge difference in my dark spots from those sunny days!"
Feel like mimicking Witherspoon's routine? Get the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream for $58, Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum for $62, and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream for $54.
