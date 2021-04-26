Reese Witherspoon’s Skin Was Glowing at the Oscars Thanks to These Skincare Products 

All Biossance products are free of more than 2,000 ingredients that are known for being harmful to you and the environment, like synthetic fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. But there's one ingredient you may have noticed at the heart of almost every product: squalane. It's a 100 percent plant-based version of squalene, a naturally produced hydrator that keeps our skin's outer layer moisturized and protected. The brand's ethically and sustainably sourced squalane is derived from surgane, which keeps millions of sharks safe from liver harvesting.