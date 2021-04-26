Reese Witherspoon’s Skin Was Glowing at the Oscars Thanks to These Skincare Products 

Profile Menu
If there were an Oscar for Best Glowing Skin, Reese Witherspoon would win — and she has Biossance to thank for that.
The actress slash entrepreneur shared some behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram Stories while prepping for the 93rd Academy Awards. In one clip, Witherspoon pans over the assortment of makeup and skincare products her beauty team used to get her ready. Among the mix were a handful of Biossance best-sellers, including the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, and Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum.
Like many of us, Witherspoon first discovered Biossance while browsing the aisles at Sephora. She loves the clean and sustainable brand so much that she recently became a global ambassador.
"I noticed Biossance at Sephora over the holidays and started using the products," Witherspoon previously told PEOPLE. "I was blown away by not only how effective they were, but also the sustainability and science built into the brand's skincare line."
All Biossance products are free of more than 2,000 ingredients that are known for being harmful to you and the environment, like synthetic fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. But there's one ingredient you may have noticed at the heart of almost every product: squalane. It's a 100 percent plant-based version of squalene, a naturally produced hydrator that keeps our skin's outer layer moisturized and protected. The brand's ethically and sustainably sourced squalane is derived from surgane, which keeps millions of sharks safe from liver harvesting.
Squalane provides a number of nourishing and anti-aging benefits. Not only does it lock in moisture, but it also balances oil production without clogging pores and improves the skin's elasticity. It's no wonder Witherspoon is a fan of the brand's products!
She announced her partnership earlier this month, sharing her three-step routine using the same Biossance products she prepped her skin with for the Oscars.
Prices start at $58 for her Omega Repair Cream and go up to $72 for her favorite Vitamin C Rose Oil, and you can score 15 percent off your order by simply entering your email address. Plus, until May 2, when you spend $50 or more you'll receive free two-day shipping, along with a free Supreme Serums Trio which comes with deluxe-size versions of the brand's Phyto-Retinol Serum, Lactic Acid Serum, and Dark Spot Serum. The kit will automatically be added to your cart at checkout once you reach the minimum.
There's a reason editors, influencers, and celebrities alike love Biossance products — and Witherspoon's radiant glow from the Academy Awards is all the inspiration we need to add a few new skincare goodies to our routines. Keep scrolling to shop her favorite Biossance products!
