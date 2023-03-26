Ree Drummond Revealed the Secret to Her Signature Wavy Hairstyle — and You Can Get It for $9

If anyone knows anything about having a packed day, it's Ree Drummond. Whether she's cooking up a new recipe, working at her restaurant The Mercantile, or making an appearance on The Food Network, the Pioneer Woman is always working on something new — and she looks good while doing it.

And thanks to a new hair tutorial on Instagram, we finally found out the secret to her effortless auburn locks: velcro rollers.

Drummond's easy beauty hack involves some teamwork between self-grip rollers and a curling iron. We don't know the exact brand she uses, but these Conair Self Grip Hair Rollers are just $9 at Amazon right now. Using the star's step-by-step tutorial and the popular rollers, you can achieve Drummond's voluminous everyday curls in no time.

Similar to Velcro rollers, the Conair rollers are hollow plastic cylinders with a top layer featuring tiny hooks that grasp to your strands. The pack comes with 31 rollers in a range of sizes, from 0.5 inches to 2 inches. Each size will give you varying effects with the largest producing voluminous waves and the smallest ones giving you tighter curls.

In her tutorial, the Pioneer Woman dries her hair until it's nearly done but still slightly damp. Then, she rolls thick sections of hair into self-grip rollers, leaving them in for 1 to 2 hours and blow drying occasionally. Next, she removes the rollers one by one, curling each bundle of hair with a curling iron until her whole head is complete. She finishes the look with a texturizing spray.

The Conair self-grip rollers don't require heat to achieve a wavy head of curls, plus you can use them with wet or dry hair. And shoppers say they really work: The popular rollers have over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviews highlighting their quality design, easy-to-use instructions, and gorgeous results.

One 67-year-old shopper said that the rollers add "lots of volume" for "beautiful, perfect curls." Another shopper with fine hair wrote: "These curlers are a must-have," adding, "I can sleep in them or do my hair up a few hours before bed time and take them out and still have curl in the morning."

"If you set your hair when it is wet (not damp, wet) the curls will last all week," a third shopper who bought four packs of the set added. "This is the answer to your prayers."

If you're looking for an easy way to achieve salon-worthy volume at home — and mimic Drummond's effortless waves — add the Conair Self Grip Hair Rollers to your cart while they are just $9.

