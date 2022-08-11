The Best Setting Spray We Tested Is on Sale — and So Is Everything Else at Rare Beauty

Attention, Selena Gomez fans and beauty lovers: Rare Beauty is having a sitewide sale.

You've most likely seen the tinted moisturizer and liquid blush if you've ever opened TikTok, but the product that PEOPLE Tested fell in love with in its quest to find the perfect setting sprays is the Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist, which won the title of best overall.

You can grab all of these and more for 20 percent off during Rare Beauty's first-ever sitewide Friends and Family sale, which ends on August 13. Be sure to enter promo code FRIENDS20 at checkout to score the discount.

There's nothing more disheartening than having a face of makeup slowly melt off during the day (especially right now, in the late summer heat). While primers and setting powders can help keep your foundation from sliding away with sweat, setting sprays can lock in your look in a way that's both refreshing and long-lasting — just a quick spritz and off you go.

28 setting sprays were put to the challenge in the PEOPLE Tested lab, and the reigning champion was Rare Beauty's Always An Optimist 4-In-1 Mist, which preserved testers' looks through splashes of water and end-of-day wear. After trying every other product on our list, the lab concluded that this setting spray could keep your skin hydrated through "a year without rain."

The setting spray is, as the name alludes, a multitasking product that aims to hydrate, prime, set, and refresh, meaning you can use it at any stage of your makeup application — and any time of day. Need a base for your foundation? A light refresh in the middle of the day? All you need to reach for is this one bottle.

The mist is a half-and-half mixture of water-based active ingredients and hydrating oils, which blend together when you shake it before spraying onto the face. Our tester found themself engulfed in a delightful cloud of gardenias, lotuses, and waterlilies as the scent found itself to be just as favorable as the spray's staying power.

"This spray would feel great as a primer or as a final step in your routine," they shared, appreciating the versatility of this useful mist. They went on to say that the formula "melted into" their foundation "to create a natural, glowy look," generating a lit-from-within radiance.

The only products excluded from Rare Beauty's first sitewide sale are the bundle sets and the Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Sponge, which leaves a plethora of others to stock up on. So if you've been wanting to try the TikTok-beloved Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara or select from the incredible shade range of the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, then it's your lucky day.

You won't find these prices at Sephora, so check out more customer favorites from the Rare Beauty sale before it ends on August 13.

