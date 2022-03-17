The Buzzy Electric Toothbrush with Over 35,000 Reviews Is Now 25% Off
If you've been looking for yet another massive sale worth shopping, we've got one that's sure to make you smile. Quip, the modern oral care brand that's well known for arguably the best electric rechargeable toothbrushes around, is running a sitewide savings event right now — and it's good. All you have to do is use code SPRING25 at checkout and you can knock 25 percent off on dental essentials galore. A word to the wise: This cool brand almost never goes on sale, so we'd advise you to stop what you're doing and stock up for the whole family.
Of course, the real prize here are the sleek electric toothbrushes that come in four gorgeous colors (the shiny metallic shades will add a nice pop of shine to your bathroom counter) and feature a slim handle, three months of battery life, a soft-bristle brush head, and timed sonic vibrations to boot. If you're thinking it's about time you leveled up your toothbrush game, you've come to the right place. Take a peek at any of the 35,000 reviews on this one, and tell us you don't want one in every color ASAP.
One reviewer declared that this invention is "the best toothbrush ever" and added that their "teeth felt cleaner than ever." Another satisfied customer added that the toothbrush is "beautifully designed," noting its compact size, and a third shopper shared that their "teeth have never looked and felt so good." Many reviews also included personal anecdotes about positive visits to the dentist now that their at-home maintenance is on point, and one reviewer admitted that they love their Quip toothbrush so much that it actually "makes [them] look forward to brushing [their] teeth." Now, that's really saying something!
After you've added a few new toothbrushes to your cart, be sure to poke around the add-ons, too. The large toothpaste is a steal at just $3.75 and comes in mint or watermelon flavors, and there's also a cool mouthwash starter kit, which is easily the most visually stunning mouthwash we've ever laid eyes on. There's even a swanky-looking gum starter kit that dispenses tooth-friendly treats that not only freshen your breath, but also prevent cavities at the same time. We'll take one of everything.
Shop these Quip best sellers below and freshen up for spring.
