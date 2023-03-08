Quinta Brunson Just Used My Favorite $20 Lengthening Mascara for the Red Carpet

As someone who's been using mascara for over a decade, I truly have a knack for finding formulas ideal for every occasion. Whether it's a water-proof formula for watching sappy teen movies or a lengthening mascara that will refresh my eyes when I don't get enough sleep, I know a good mascara when I see one.

After a few swipes of the Tower 28 MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara on my lashes, it was confirmed: This mascara is good, and even better than I expected. The brand sent me a tube to try, and since I've been using it, my eyelashes have looked lavishly long, thick, and thriving, and most of all, like how I'd imagine a celebrity's to look on the red carpet — which isn't all that far off.

For the Film Independent Spirit Awards this past weekend, makeup artist Renée Loiz used that exact mascara (plus some false lashes) on Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. To complement her glamorous yellow dress, Loiz went full out with the glam, listing a product breakdown in the caption of her Instagram post, including the $20 lash product that's become my go-to.

The White Lotus actress Simona Tabasco also wore the Tower 28 mascara to the same event. Her makeup artist Mai Quynh also wrote out all of the products she used to get the star ready, and once again, I spotted the same mascara on her list. But this time, there were no added falsies — her long eyelashes were all thanks to the mascara's magic.

As for me, you'd think that my so-long-I-can't-stop-looking-at-them lashes would be the main reason why I love this mascara, but it's actually the uniquely-shaped brush that I love most. The triple-wave wand has two sides to help you achieve different lash goals: You can use the concave edge (the side that curves inward) to add thickness and volume and flip it over to use the rounded, convex side to add length.

From experience, it truly does do both — after one use, my lashes looked fuller and wispier at the same time, sans any clumpiness. It's truly a magical product.

Usually, whenever I apply mascara, it goes everywhere it's not supposed to. I tend to get it on my upper eyelids and my under eye area, or worse, I flinch, and it's everywhere. But the small size of the brush reduces this risk, letting me place the product really close to my lash line for a faux eyeliner effect and catching the lashes in those tiny eye curves.

As someone whose eyes get irritated quite often, I was also happy to see that the formula is ophthalmologist tested and safe for sensitive eyes. While I don't wear contact lenses, it's also safe for those who do. After three months of wearing the Tower 28 mascara regularly, I'm happy to report that I've had no issues!

I apply it in the morning before work, and even after staring at a computer all day, my eyelashes still look curly and bouncy until the second I take it off. So I know it's a product I can trust to last all day.

Many shoppers also rave about the mascara in the reviews section. One five-star reviewer called it "an instant holy grail," while another said that they "used to be such a mascara hater" until they grabbed this one, that is.

Tower 28 has become a new beauty brand that I'm loving, and it appears celebs glam teams favor it, too. Clearly, its mascara is making waves around Hollywood and in everyday beauty routines, like my own.

Keep scrolling for more Tower 28 products, including a contouring product used on Brunson for the red carpet, and another one of my personal favorites that I reach for when my skin is red and irritated.

