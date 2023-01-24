Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Facial Steamer a 'Game-Changer for Dry Winter Skin,' and It's on Sale Right Now

There's nothing quite like the feeling of stepping out of the aesthetician's office with that post-facial glow — an even and dewy complexion, clean pores, and a mind at ease. However, booking a repeating appointment isn't always the most cost and time-efficient.

Thankfully, there's another option: an at-home facial steamer. And right now, the Pure Daily Nano Ionic 3-in-1 Facial Steamer is on sale at Amazon for $40. The device produces a type of steam that is combined with ionic water particles, making it 10 times more effective in penetrating the skin. Plus, it comes with a five-piece blemish and blackhead extractor to use after your steaming session for a thorough facial.

It has a large water tank and can run for 30 minutes without refilling. As soon as the water runs out, the gadget shuts down automatically. Is the air feeling dry in your home? This best-selling steamer even doubles as a humidifier; another bonus is that you could also use it as a towel warmer.

According to New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, a facial steamer has many benefits. "When followed by moisturizers, steaming can help to add moisture to the skin," Dr. King tells PEOPLE. She explains that a steamer "can also prime your skin for exfoliation, extractions and targeted treatments," plus "it also helps increase penetration of active ingredients [like retinol and vitamin C] applied topically immediately after steaming."

Dr. King recommends using a facial steamer "once or twice per week, for five to ten minutes" as anything "more than that can dry out the skin." She also suggests that if you have rosacea, you may want to avoid steaming, though. "The heat dilates blood vessels, which will add to redness," Dr. King explains, adding that for "those with eczema or very dry skin, steaming could cause irritation or worsen dryness, so proceed with caution."

This steamer that shoppers claim is "worth every penny" has earned more than 27,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. "[The] Nano Steamer does exactly what it's supposed to do! It's almost like having a mini sauna at home," wrote one five-star reviewer. Another simply stated: "Deep cleans and easy to use."

A third shopper explained, "Incorporating this steamer into my skincare regimen is a game-changer for dry winter skin."

If you're looking to incorporate a facial steamer into your beauty routine, check out the Pure Daily Nano Ionic 3-in-1 Facial Steamer while it's on sale.

