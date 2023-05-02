Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood

Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge, and more celebs have gotten the Solawave treatment before red carpets

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on May 2, 2023 12:57 PM

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a Cinderella moment at the 2023 Met Gala.

She wasn't wearing glass slippers and she didn't arrive in a pumpkin-shaped carriage, but her makeup artist definitely used a magical skincare wand to get her red carpet ready — the new and improved Solawave wand.

If you kept up with awards season this year, the original version of the tiny tool should ring some bells. Pedro Pascal's groomer used it on his skin before the Oscars back in March, The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy had her skin prepped with it for the SAG Awards, and Jennifer Coolidge told Glamour UK that the glow you get from the Solawave wand "can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon." Other celebrities who have also received that signature Solawave glow in the past year? Gabrielle Union, Letitia Wright, and Megan Fox.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood . https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/?hl=en. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chopra Jonas' makeup artist Sarah Tanno shared the full breakdown of the star's look in an Instagram reel caption and wrote, "I love using my @solawave because it only takes a few minutes and helps to boost all your serums to penetrate your skin and gives you beautiful glowing skin, helps with fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes."

How exactly does it work? The device's red light therapy minimizes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, the light vibrations massage the skin for an awake appearance, the warm temperature de-puffs, and galvanic currents increase the effectiveness of skincare products.

Aside from doubling the amount of red-light therapy and swapping microcurrent technology for galvanic currents, the upgraded version of the Solawave wand is also water-resistant, has a convenient power button, and comes with a carrying case. That way, you can safely pack it up for weekend trips, week-long excursions, or even for a quick touch-up before work or dinner. Retailing for $169, the wand is essentially the cost of one facial — and with this tool, you can get countless uses out of it.

Solawave
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $165; solawave.co

As for the reviews? One shopper, who is a licensed esthetician, said it "allowed me to depuff under my eyes during those nights I got less sleep than intended," and called it "top-tier skincare maintenance whether you're in the comfort of your home or on the road."

Aside from the new on/off switch which is a "game changer," another shopper said they're happy with the wand's other new upgrades, too: "I feel like it penetrates serums better than the first wand, and I felt like I could see the results quicker!"

Even if you don't have plans to walk a red carpet anytime soon, you can still achieve glowy skin, and you can do it right at home. Head to the brand's site to grab the original Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, as well as a kit with the upgraded version of the wand now.

Solawave Holiday Sale
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co

Solawave
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit, $189 (orig. $201); solawave.co

