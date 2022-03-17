This Back-in-Stock Body Oil Starts Shipping Tomorrow — but You Should Really Pre-Order It Now
Winter may be winding down (yay!), but we'll likely still be dealing with its aftermath for a while. Yes, that means gross, slushy streets that can do some damage to our untreated shoes, but we're also talking about dry, cracked, flaky skin that can seem nearly impossible to get under control.
Good thing Prima's ultra-hydrating Beyond Body Oil just came back in stock after months of being sold out. It combines potent hemp CBD with key plant actives (read: ingredients that boast powerful skin benefits) like omegas, fatty acids, and antioxidants for a rich, therapeutic formula that goes beyond the surface. In addition to hydrating, the oil actually works to repair and rebuild, giving you softer, more supple skin with each use.
Its good-for-your-skin formula is also made with magnesium that soothes irritation, rejuvenating helichrysum that restores and protects, improving the tone and texture with regular use, ethically-sourced squalane that increases elasticity, and apricot kernel and jojoba oils that nourish and moisturize. The formula is also crafted with a calming blend of clove, geranium, and citrus that captivates your senses, leaving you less stressed (and way more glowy).
Buy It! Prima Beyond Body Oil, $56; prima.co
Lather it on your skin or add a few drops of the Prima oil to your bath, and in minutes, you'll have smoother, more hydrated skin. You'll also feel more relaxed, as the Beyond oil helps ease tension and sore muscles. No wonder this multi-purpose buy keeps selling out, with shopper reviews mentioning things like, "It has given my skin a new life" and "The best ever. It makes me relaxed instantly."
This isn't your average body oil, according to the brand, and based on impressive shopping stats alone, we can believe it. The pretty 6-ounce bottle has sold out three times since first launching last June, and we're certain it'll sell out a fourth (and tenth) time, too. It's that good; after all, people wouldn't be so eager to buy it if it wasn't.
Add the just-restocked Beyond Body Oil to your cart ASAP. It officially starts shipping out tomorrow, but you should absolutely buy it today.
