This Sold-Out Mineral Sunscreen Is Finally Back in Stock - and Secretly on Sale
Pipette has been making waves for well over a year now. The family brand is known for its mission to provide products with clean, nontoxic, and nourishing ingredients for both mom and baby. Pipette's range of prenatal care, baby bathing and skincare, and skincare products for moms also includes a sunscreen that's both baby-friendly and loved by adults: the Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50. While the sunscreen sold out quickly in April and has been out of stock since, the brand just restocked it today, June 14, right in time for summer.
In even better news, the sunscreen is also on sale, so you'll want to run and grab yours ASAP. The sunscreen, which is typically $17, is secretly 30 percent off if you use the code CLEAN30 at checkout. (You can also buy a travel-size version of the sunscreen as well.)
The mineral sunscreen is loved by many thanks to its lightweight, non-sticky texture that rubs in effortlessly. You won't have to worry about having a white cast on your skin with this clean sunscreen, because it's fast-absorbing and has a sheer finish.
The formula is made of plant extracts that help calm the skin post-sun exposure (think that warm feeling we get after sitting in the sun) while nourishing the skin with moisture. Gooseberry extract helps keep your skin and your baby's free from irritation, and bisabolol, a plant-derived antioxidant, calms down sensitive skin. And then there's sugarcane-derived squalane, which helps the sunscreen absorb quickly and rub right into the skin. But it's also very safe. Rather than use chemical UV absorbers like a lot of sunscreens on the market, Pipette uses reef-friendly zinc oxide to protect the skin from harmful broad spectrum UVA and UVB rays. There are also no synthetic fragrances added, and the sunscreen is cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and vegan.
Buy It! Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, $11.55 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $16.50); pipettebaby.com
To get the most out of it, you'll want to apply the SPF on your baby and yourself at least 15 minutes before stepping into the sun. If you'll be outdoors for a long period of time, reapply the sunscreen every two hours to stay safe.
Before it sells out again, you can grab this fan-favorite sunscreen and more for 30 percent off sitewide with the code CLEAN30 through June 27. You'll also get free shipping on all orders for a limited time. Check out some other great steals you can find at Pipette right now below.
More Pipette Deals
- Travel Size Sunscreen, $4.90 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $7)
- Baby Shampoo + Wash, $8.40 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $12)
- Baby Lotion, $7 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $10)
- Eczema Lotion, $8.40 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $12)
- Baby Balm, $9.10 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $13)
- Balm Stick, $6.30 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $9)
- Hand Sanitizer, $3.50 with code CLEAN30 (orig. $4.99)
- Baby Wipes, $3.50 with code CLEAN30(orig. $5)
