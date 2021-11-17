This Popular Baby Shampoo Is on Sale for Just Under $5, and There Are Products for Mom, Too

Biossance's squalane-rich products are routinely praised for their efficacy, so it makes sense that Pipette would follow suit; many of the products offered include the ingredient, as well as plant-derived fatty acids, berry wax, and vitamin E. The Baby Balm, for example, has squalane and plant-derived jojoba esters present, creating a rich ointment for chapped, dry baby skin. Moms can also use it on eczema, rough elbows, and dry cuticles. One reviewer described the balm as "super emollient, hydrating, and versatile" and said it "works well for eczema, dry skin, and anything and everything." Another mom who reviewed the product said she uses and loves it for "the kids and my dry healthcare worker hands." The Baby Balm is one of Pipette's best-selling products, along with the Baby Shampoo & Wash.