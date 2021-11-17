This Popular Baby Shampoo Is on Sale for Just Under $5, and There Are Products for Mom, Too
It's rare that one brand can satisfy mom and baby at the same time, but Pipette seems to be the gold standard in products for both. The non-toxic and non-traditional baby brand makes gentle moisturizers and cleansers for baby and mom, with some dedicated mom-only products that are just as effective as any skincare on the market. And ahead of Black Friday, the brand put all of its products on sale for 40 percent off.
For those who are unfamiliar, Pipette launched in 2019 as a non-toxic, unscented, and ultra-gentle alternative to other baby care products on the market. Pipette is uniquely positioned to toe the line between products for mom and products for baby, as it's owned by the same parent company that runs the ultra-popular skincare brand Biossance. The latter brand relies heavily on squalane in many of its products, which is a sugarcane-derived ingredient that mimics squalene (with an "e"), a moisturizing lipid found naturally in the body.
Biossance's squalane-rich products are routinely praised for their efficacy, so it makes sense that Pipette would follow suit; many of the products offered include the ingredient, as well as plant-derived fatty acids, berry wax, and vitamin E. The Baby Balm, for example, has squalane and plant-derived jojoba esters present, creating a rich ointment for chapped, dry baby skin. Moms can also use it on eczema, rough elbows, and dry cuticles. One reviewer described the balm as "super emollient, hydrating, and versatile" and said it "works well for eczema, dry skin, and anything and everything." Another mom who reviewed the product said she uses and loves it for "the kids and my dry healthcare worker hands." The Baby Balm is one of Pipette's best-selling products, along with the Baby Shampoo & Wash.
The brand also carries diaper rash cream and eczema lotion specifically for baby, as well as eye gel, a brightening mask, and both a belly oil and belly butter for anyone who's expecting. For some of the best values on the site, check out Pipette's gift sets, including this one for moms who need a bit of self care, and this set that's specifically curated for mom and baby.
Head to Pipette and shop the early Black Friday sale now.
