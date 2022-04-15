Shoppers Are 'Never Going Back' to Another Deodorant After Using This Natural Option
Planning on ditching your tried-and-true deodorant for a natural alternative? Now is the time to make the switch because one aluminum-free option, that's approved by dermatologists and shoppers with sensitive skin, is now on sale. That's the PiperWai Natural Deodorant, a lightly scented stick variety with a blend of 11 essential oils, like citrus and mint, and nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.
Deemed "effective" by multiple reviewers, the cruelty-free, vegan deodorant normally retails for $21. However, a current Amazon sale has knocked that price down to just $15.
Traditional antiperspirants typically rely on aluminum to prevent sweating and moisture and could be potentially harmful, but PiperWai's Natural Deodorant uses activated charcoal, a safe and natural ingredient. It dries clear after application and thanks to the addition of coconut oil and shea butter, offers soothing and moisturizing relief to dry or damaged skin.
When asked about the difference between standard antiperspirants and deodorants that contain aluminum versus the PiperWai natural deodorant, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner said, "those antiperspirants are aluminum-containing products that block sweat from reaching the surface of the skin, so they reduce wetness but not odor. The aluminum salts form a plug within the sweat gland, physically preventing sweat from leaving the pore."
He added that natural deodorants, like PiperWai's, are aluminum-free and work to neutralize odor via charcoal. "Natural deodorants are a great option for people who are more concerned with smell and aluminum, which may cause irritation for some people," he said. As for PiperWai's use of activated charcoal, Zeichner confirmed "it has absorbent properties and can bind to sweat" and get the job done.
Shoppers specifically pointed to PiperWai's ingredient list as their reasoning for making the switch, including one who described themselves as a natural deodorant skeptic. The shopper wrote that they can wear light-colored shirts again now that they're no longer sweating through their shirts "95 percent of the time." "I'm never going back to normal deodorants again!" they said.
Another shopper with experience using other natural deodorants dubbed this one, "the only product that actually works." And a stay-at-home mom confirmed that fact further. The shopper wrote that they wanted to see how long they could wear this deodorant without reapplying and said, "it was over two days," before they reapplied. They said they only used a "pea-sized amount" for the first application and added that they thought they "could have gone three [days]."
