Shoppers Are 'Never Going Back' to Another Deodorant After Using This Natural Option

Another shopper with experience using other natural deodorants dubbed this one, "the only product that actually works." And a stay-at-home mom confirmed that fact further. The shopper wrote that they wanted to see how long they could wear this deodorant without reapplying and said, "it was over two days," before they reapplied. They said they only used a "pea-sized amount" for the first application and added that they thought they "could have gone three [days]."