Amazon is known for being a one-stop shop where you can find everything from high-end fashion to chic furniture to tiny tools that make life easier. It's also the place many people opt to stock up on their everyday products, hoping to score some deals and avoid trips to the store.

Thankfully, Amazon has its beauty customers in mind right now with its second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale. The sale lasts two weeks (until November 6) and includes markdowns on everything from shopper-loved skincare to makeup from top brands.

But you can also grab great deals on beauty products made for wellness, like the very-popular Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush, which is now 20 percent off. The electric toothbrush has racked up over 78,000 perfect ratings, and at the discounted price, it's more worth it than ever to grab your own.

The toothbrush removes up to five times the plaque of a standard manual toothbrush, and its strong bristles and powerful spin make for a cleaner smile, without you having to put in the effort by hand.

Amazon

Buy It! Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush, $39.96 (orig. $49.96); amazon.com

The brush has two intensity settings, so those with sensitive teeth and gums can opt for a lighter brush. A built-in pressure sensor also adjusts for those with gum sensitivity. Plus, the toothbrush includes a two-minute timer that alerts you when you've done a dentist-recommended brushing session.

Not only does the brush purchase include a starter head, but it also comes with a backup, so you can swap a new one in once the first gets worn out. It charges via a plug-in base, and a full charge can last up to two weeks, meaning you don't have to recharge it daily.

This "powerful" tooth-cleaning tool has garnered a lot of love from Amazon shoppers, with over 6,000 five-star reviewers praising its quality. One reviewer raved: "I've used Sonicare brushes for 10 years, and this one is the best of the lot for a budget price."

Many reviewers also like that it's not loaded with complicated and unnecessary features, focusing instead on great teeth cleaning. Another attested that it has "all the features you want without the ones you don't need."

A third customer wrote, "Nothing would have prepared me for the clean you get with this [brush]." And there are many shoppers in agreement that it leaves "teeth feeling super clean."

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale is the perfect time to grab this popular Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush for less.

More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.