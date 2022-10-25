Lifestyle Beauty Sonicare's Electric Toothbrush with 78,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Part of Amazon's Annual Beauty Sale Shoppers say it has “all the features you want without the ones you don’t need” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon is known for being a one-stop shop where you can find everything from high-end fashion to chic furniture to tiny tools that make life easier. It's also the place many people opt to stock up on their everyday products, hoping to score some deals and avoid trips to the store. Thankfully, Amazon has its beauty customers in mind right now with its second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale. The sale lasts two weeks (until November 6) and includes markdowns on everything from shopper-loved skincare to makeup from top brands. But you can also grab great deals on beauty products made for wellness, like the very-popular Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush, which is now 20 percent off. The electric toothbrush has racked up over 78,000 perfect ratings, and at the discounted price, it's more worth it than ever to grab your own. The toothbrush removes up to five times the plaque of a standard manual toothbrush, and its strong bristles and powerful spin make for a cleaner smile, without you having to put in the effort by hand. Amazon Buy It! Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush, $39.96 (orig. $49.96); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The brush has two intensity settings, so those with sensitive teeth and gums can opt for a lighter brush. A built-in pressure sensor also adjusts for those with gum sensitivity. Plus, the toothbrush includes a two-minute timer that alerts you when you've done a dentist-recommended brushing session. Not only does the brush purchase include a starter head, but it also comes with a backup, so you can swap a new one in once the first gets worn out. It charges via a plug-in base, and a full charge can last up to two weeks, meaning you don't have to recharge it daily. This "powerful" tooth-cleaning tool has garnered a lot of love from Amazon shoppers, with over 6,000 five-star reviewers praising its quality. One reviewer raved: "I've used Sonicare brushes for 10 years, and this one is the best of the lot for a budget price." Many reviewers also like that it's not loaded with complicated and unnecessary features, focusing instead on great teeth cleaning. Another attested that it has "all the features you want without the ones you don't need." A third customer wrote, "Nothing would have prepared me for the clean you get with this [brush]." And there are many shoppers in agreement that it leaves "teeth feeling super clean." Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale is the perfect time to grab this popular Philips Sonicare 4100 Toothbrush for less. More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon Shoppers Are Getting 'Better Sleep' Thanks to This This Highly Reviewed Weighted Blanket That's on Sale Shoppers Call These Classic Black Shoes an 'All Occasion Boot' — and Every Size Is 38% Off at Amazon 6 'Warm and Cozy' Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Right Now Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.