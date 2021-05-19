Join Lili Reinhart and More Beauty Pros for PEOPLE’s Interactive Beauty Shopping Event
On your mark, get set, get ready to shop! Today kicks off our first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event that runs through May 21. Tune into the live, interactive shopping experience today (May 19) to get expert tips and tricks on refreshing your beauty routine. Trading advice and product finds is worlds away from spending 10 minutes reading through reviews alone — and since the past year and a half has been a social shopping drought, PEOPLE joined forces with beauty conglomerate Coty Inc. and Ulta to come up with an itinerary of beauty skill-sharing and discounts. Check back tomorrow, May 20, as we’ll bring you a fashion-focused day of deals and steals, followed by a shopping spree filled with amazing sales on lifestyle products (including home, pets, and wellness deals) on May 21.
Hosted by PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, today’s celebration features sessions with a trio of beauty experts. As an added bonus, Ulta is running a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale on select CoverGirl and Sally Hansen products during the event. First up is Riverdale actress and CoverGirl ambassador Lili Reinhart at 12 p.m. ET, here to walk beauty lovers through her go-to glowy makeup look with the brand's Clean Fresh collection.
The line is formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates for maximum peace of mind, and since launching in 2019, its innovations in cruelty-free foundation, concealer, powder, blush, mascara, and lip color have earned rave reviews. Reinhart’s favorites include CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, CoverGirl Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer, and CoverGirl Clean Fresh Pressed Powder for a naturally radiant look, finished with CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush, CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, and CoverGirl Clean Fresh Lip Tint.
The mascara is especially a crowd favorite, swinging CoverGirl’s classic award-winning Lash Blast formula and the sweeping lashes it creates into the clean beauty realm. The vegan formula is free of talc and mineral oil along with the above sulfates or phthalates, and amped up with argan and marula oils to condition lashes for round-the-clock length and volume.
Lili Reinhart’s Clean Beauty Picks
At 3 p.m. ET, TikTok beauty influencer Deborah Ruiz will be joining Lavinthal in some good old-fashioned makeup experimentation with holy grail CoverGirl best-sellers. Among the picks are CoverGirl’s original Lash Blast Volume formula — the drugstore phenomenon that started it all, which shoppers dub a “must” for incredible lashes, along with the brand’s TruBlend Undercover Concealer, a creaseless dream for dark circles. And any CoverGirl discussion has to include the iconic Cheekers Blush, the smooth operator that’s maintained its ultra-popular status for decades.
Also on deck is the TikTok-famous CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless Foundation, which has racked up close to 600,000 views on the platform for its easy coverage and skin-soothing benefits. It’s joined by a liquid twist on the formula, CoverGirl + Olay’s Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation, which shoppers say reduces the look of discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles better than high-end buys — especially when you take another tip from TikTok and give yourself a quick face shave and exfoliation first with Schick’s face razors (now’s the time to take advantage of the Ulta BOGO sale, since the ultra-popular buys guarantee a facial-esque glow).
Likewise affordably pampering, priming skin with the brand’s Simply Ageless Blurring Serum is a recipe for success, regardless of which foundation you choose. Spun from a mix of vitamins A and E and argan oil, Ulta shoppers call it a “magic serum” able to make pores vanish and wrinkles plump.
Rounding out Ruiz’s favorites are the brand’s Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, Roses TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette, and Outlast UltiMatte One Step Liquid Lip Color. The eyeliner is a smooth-applying workhorse that combines high pigmentation with easy blendability, and the eyeshadow palette continues the theme; the buttery smooth formula offers rich colors that belie the $12.99 price tag. Lastly, the latter is a weightless lipstick that survives mask-wearing without smudging. It’s so good that one of the few “cons” listed on Ulta is, “Everybody loves this lipstick; it's hard to find,” which should give you some idea of its popularity.
Deborah Ruiz’s CoverGirl Holy Grails
The day’s last segment features beauty and fashion editor and expert Kahlana Barfield Brown, on at 6 p.m. ET to discuss how exactly to perfect your at-home salon manicure with the best drugstore Sally Hanson products. The brand’s legendary Miracle Gel polish comes into play, a tried-and-true find that’s delighted over 6,000 shoppers into leaving a five-star rating on Ulta’s website.
Topped off with the brand’s Miracle Gel 3.0 Shiny Top Coat, shoppers say their sparkling nails last through cooking, cleaning, typing, and more. Even restaurant servers and bartenders write that after trying all the polishes out there, the line is the only one able to withstand a week of wear and tear — without actually showing any of said wear and tear.
Sally Hansen’s nail care regimen is just as loyally fantastic: The Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil, Instant Cuticle Remover, Nail Rehab Oil Cuticle Balm, and Hydrate Peel-Off Nail Mask Treatment collectively own more than 900 five-star ratings on Ulta, where shoppers write that their weak, peeling, and aging nails were entirely rejuvenated by these products.
Kahlana Barfield Brown’s Sally Hansen Salon Manicure Essentials
If it’s been a full calendar year since you last got a manicure, not to worry — with Barfield Brown’s intel and Lavinthal’s years of beauty experience, your tips will be in top shape by the time sundresses and sandals come into play. As a bonus, nabbing $15 worth of Sally Hansen products earns you a free Sally Hansen Double Duty Top + Base Coat as a special deal during the event.
Speaking of deals, we'd be remiss not to mention another fantastic bargain on Ulta during the shopping event. Ouidad's VitalCurl+ line is 50 percent off, and since a bottle of the brand's expert formulas typically goes for $26, this sale isn't to be missed. Just as crucial? Tuning back in tomorrow for the PEOPLE Shopping Event Fashion Day, and on Friday for Lifestyle Day where so many excellent vacuum deals await. Happy shopping!
