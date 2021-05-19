Sally Hansen Manicure Must-Haves Are on Sale at Ulta Right Now — Starting at $4!
Sandal season is upon us, so you’re probably starting to think about the state of your toes. Rather than rushing to the salon for a mani-pedi, save yourself a trip (and some cash) by shopping Ulta’s epic Sally Hansen sale, just one of the many deals surrounding the PEOPLE Shopping Event — which officially kicks off today.
Until May 29, when you buy select Sally Hansen products from Ulta, you’ll receive 50 percent off your second product. Yes, it’s a BOGO deal on a budget-friendly brand — prices start at $4! And until May 21, when you spend $15 or more on Sally Hansen essentials, you’ll get a free Sally Hansen Double Duty Top + Base Coat that shoppers say prevents chips for weeks. Don’t sleep on this free gift deal, though — it’s only valid as long as supplies last.
Buy It! Sally Hansen Double Duty Base & Top Coat, $6.49 or free with $15 purchase; ulta.com
At-home manicures are stressful without the right tools, but Sally Hansen has the products to make your DIY experience a success — starting with the Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil. Just like well-cared-for skin is the best foundation for makeup, healthy, strong nails are the best foundation for a perfectly prepped manicure. The cuticle and nail oil is filled with nourishing aloe and safflower oils and strengthening wheat germ to prevent them from breaking. Massage it into your nails nightly; customers say you’ll notice a difference in as little as two weeks.
Buy It! Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil, $6.49; ulta.com
If you need to focus on your cuticles, try Sally Hansen Nail Rehab Oil Cuticle Balm. The vitamin E-infused formula has been called a “wonder oil balm” in five-star customer reviews because it softens the cuticles and can help prevent dreaded hangnails. The Sally Hansen Hydrate Peel-Off Nail Mask Treatment is another great option for seriously parched cuticles and nails, providing instant relief with hyaluronic acid. (This writer happen to use — and love — both these products for transforming rough and ragged cuticles.)
Buy It! Sally Hansen Nail Rehab Oil Cuticle Balm, $9.99; ulta.com
Buy It! Sally Hansen Hydrate Peel-Off Nail Mask Treatment $9.99; ulta.com
If you want to remove or push back your cuticles — which can create the appearance of longer nails — get the Sally Hansen’s Instant Cuticle Remover, which customers say “melts away and breaks down” excess cuticle with its gel formula. It can even be used to soften rough, calloused skin.
For polish, your color may vary, but according to over 6,100 Ulta shoppers, your formula shouldn’t. They all swear by Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel formula: Available in 66 shades, it mimics salon gel formulas and lasts up to eight days. Follow up with the Miracle Gel 3.0 Shiny Top Coat for staying and shine power — it creates a similar barrier to UV lights without the need for the actual lamp.
“I have tried many nail polishes over the years and no matter how careful I was the polish would chip the next day,” says one gel polish reviewer. “I'd given up on polish until I read the reviews and ingredient list for this polish. Holy handbags am I glad! After several days of cooking, cleaning, typing for work, my nails still look amazing! No chips! No fading! No wearing off at the fingertips! Cheaper than one salon visit and I'm one happy camper.”
Keep scrolling to shop Sally Hansen products at Ulta — if you add everything to your cart for just $42, you’ll easily qualify for that free Sally Hansen Double Duty Top + Base Coat.
Buy It! Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover, $6.99; ulta.com
Buy It! Sally Hansen Miracle Gel, $9.99; ulta.com
Buy It! Sally Hansen Miracle Gel 3.0 Shiny Top Coat, $9.99; ulta.com
