Pedro Pascal Is the Latest Celeb to Reap the Glowing Benefits of This Tiny Skincare Wand

Pedro Pascal is proof that this isn't the first, nor the last, time you'll be hearing about the tiny skincare wand that's taking over Hollywood.

On Sunday night, The Mandalorian actor attended the 2023 Oscars to co-present the awards for Best Animated Short and Best Documentary Short, as well as to support his sister. And at the same time as the ceremony, the finale for his hit HBO show, The Last of Us, was airing. Despite all of these buzzworthy points of discussion, we were too busy focusing on the actor's radiant skin.

Once we found out that his groomer Courtney (Coco) Ulrich prepped his skin with the Solawave Wand, we knew we recognized that glow. It's similar to the one Vanessa Hudgens had on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, the one that Meghann Fahy had at the SAG Awards, and the one that a PEOPLE Editor always has — and it's, in part, because of Solawave products.

So, what is it about the Red Light Therapy Wand that keeps the celebrities on coming? Well, the tiny device has more than just one purpose, and it definitely has more than one benefit.

It uses microcurrent technology to tone facial muscles and smooth the skin, along with red light therapy to reduce the appearance of fine lines and blemishes. The device also features vibrations that massage the skin while de-puffing and therapeutic warming to promote better product absorption, while reducing redness.

Aside from the fact that it's compact enough to fit in her kit, Pascal's groomer has many reasons why she uses the product on her clients: "I love using the Solawave because it helps smooth the skin, reduces inflammation, and also gives the client a nice warm facial prior to grooming." Ulrich added, "My clients are always impressed with the tool and the results!"

Vanessa Hudgens' makeup artist Tonya Brewer also used the skincare brand to get the actress ready for her hosting duties — she even shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the star getting ready on her Instagram Stories. Plenty of other celebrities, like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, have had Solawave incorporated into their red carpet glam processes, too.

Other reasons why so many people like the product? One shopper said, "I have actually seen improvements to my skin — more even tone and [it's] reducing breakouts. I've had others notice the same without being prompted and I NEVER get that."

Another shopper said that it's "easy to use, comfortable in the hand, sleek on the counter, and the most important part: Results are incredible both instantly and over time."

Awards season might be over, but the journey to achieving glowy skin like the stars isn't. Head to Solawave to shop the skincare wand now.

