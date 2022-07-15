Score the Popular Acne Stickers Shoppers Swear Are 'Little Miracles' on Sale — Only with Our Exclusive Code
Finding the right skincare products is no easy task. Everyone has their own unique challenges, ranging from acne to wrinkles and everything in between. Peace Out Skincare is one of those brands that has something for various skin types, and right now, you can score 20 percent off sitewide thanks to our exclusive code.
Until August 15, you can use the code MEREDITH20 at checkout once you fill up your cart with all the Peace Out Skincare goodies you want, and get 20 percent off each item. So you don't want to waste any time, or you might miss your chance to snag beloved products at a sweet discount.
Not sure where to start? Shoppers can't get enough of the Peace Out Acne Dots, calling them "little miracles." The beloved patches take care of breakouts while you sleep, as they contain salicylic acid, retinol, and aloe vera for a potent acne-fighting combination. As if all that wasn't enough, they even help soothe your skin and minimize red tones. Some reviewers swear they "never sleep without one on," and as one reviewer shared: "[These] clears spots in a night and you can see the difference. Actually amazing." So yes, they're that good!
Buy It! Peace Out Acne Dots Jumbo, $25.50 with code MEREDITH20 (orig. $32); peaceoutskincare.com
For ongoing prevention of pesky acne, check out Peace Out's Treatment Serum. Along with salicylic acid working its magic to get rid of blemishes and prevent new ones from forming, vitamin C teams up with niacinamide to reduce the look of dark spots. The formula contains zinc for better oil absorption, too, so it's a true multi-tasker. Shoppers can't stop raving about how well this serum works, and you can apply it daily to fight blemishes and enjoy clearer skin.
Buy It! Peace Out Acne Treatment Serum, $27.20 with code MEREDITH20 (orig. $34); peaceoutskincare.com
If you've got acne under control but could use some help looking well-rested, the best-selling Retinol Eye Stick might be for you. It's designed with retinol and peptides to amp up the moisture barrier in your skin. Translation: You get to enjoy firmer, brighter-looking skin. Happy customers say their under-eye puffiness has vanished thanks to this magical product.
And if you're looking to take things a step further, the Retinol Face Stick works to soften the look of wrinkles and texture in the skin using papaya and pumpkin enzymes to target pores and ultimately, reveal brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. One shopper, who is in their mid-50s has been using the product for five months, shared: "I've definitely noticed a difference — and improvement — in my skin's clarity and tone since. I also use it directly on my fine lines and crow's feet… and it does help soften and diminish them!"
Buy It! Peace Out Retinol Face Stick, $27.20 with code MEREDITH20 (orig. $34); peaceoutskincare.com
If you're new to the brand, know that all of Peace Out's products are PETA-certified cruelty-free. They also steer clear of things like parabens, formaldehydes, and triclosan, among other potentially harsh ingredients.
With a healthy selection of anti-aging products, acne-fighting options, and daily skincare regimens, it might be hard to pick just a couple of products from Peace Out. And with our 20 percent off code, it's the perfect time to stock up on your favorites and find a few new ones.
