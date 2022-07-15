Score the Popular Acne Stickers Shoppers Swear Are 'Little Miracles' on Sale — Only with Our Exclusive Code

Not sure where to start? Shoppers can't get enough of the Peace Out Acne Dots, calling them "little miracles." The beloved patches take care of breakouts while you sleep, as they contain salicylic acid, retinol, and aloe vera for a potent acne-fighting combination. As if all that wasn't enough, they even help soothe your skin and minimize red tones. Some reviewers swear they "never sleep without one on," and as one reviewer shared: "[These] clears spots in a night and you can see the difference. Actually amazing." So yes, they're that good!