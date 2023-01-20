I Wore Peace Out's New Sheer Acne Patch for an Entire Day, and No One Noticed

Waking up with a newly formed blemish is never the ideal way to start a day, but it happens. Now though, there's a way to instantly conceal and heal any pesky pimples without anyone noticing there's an acne patch on your face.

Peace Out launched the Acne Day Dot earlier this month to heal acne with a patch that's nearly invisible, whether you have makeup on or not. That means no more layering on pounds of concealer to hide any redness and texture — just stick a patch on the blemish and wait for it to work its magic.

The sheer patches are 60 percent thinner than the original Acne Dots, so they more easily blend in with your natural complexion (or under your makeup!). Using three ingredients, the dots target the blemish from under the skin. The salicylic acid and retinol pull debris from the skin (think whiteheads, oil, and other grime), while aloe vera helps calm inflammation and reduce redness. And after six or so hours, you should see a difference in the appearance of your blemish.

As I am extra lucky, I had two blemishes pop up this week, and decided to try the sheer dots to see how well they work, and test how invisible they truly are. I placed one dot on a bump just under my lip, and the other on a spot along my jawline. I compared how they looked before and after makeup, and waited to see if anyone would notice throughout the day. (Spoiler: They did not.)

I'll confess the topography of my lip and chin made the second dot harder to test (as well as eat and drink with) so I took it off sooner than expected, but the dot along my jawline easily stayed in place, and therefore took the leading role in my experiment.

When placed on my bare skin, I could see the faint outline of the dot, but it was definitely less obvious than the traditional patch (which is thicker and more opaque). I used a jade roller to smooth out the edges and get rid of any lines, and it blended into my skin well. It's not totally invisible, but it's subtle enough that you might not notice unless you're looking for it.

To compare the dot with makeup over it, I applied my usual products (light foundation, a touch of concealer, some blush, contour, and powder) and used a sponge to lightly blend the makeup over the dot. This is where the dot shines because once again, it's there, but it's very faint. Unless you are right up in someone's face, they are not going to notice you're wearing anything.

I had several zoom calls during the day and asked if anyone could see anything on my face — they couldn't. I also interacted with people at a work event later that night and no one noticed the dot. Of course, there's a chance they were just being polite, but I happened to be sitting across from a mirror at dinner and I couldn't see the dot at all, so I think it worked as planned.

When I returned home, I took the dot off along with my makeup. The bump I'd covered was noticeably less red and flatter. I've tried several acne patches and I think this one stacks up well against the competition. Plus, one pack comes with 20 dots, so a set will last for a bit before you need to restock.

So, don't let your blemishes dull your day — just cover them up with one of Peach Out's Day Dots, and trust me, no one will know the difference.

